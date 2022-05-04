The monthly Business Feature is a collaboration between The Jefferson Star and The Rigby Chamber of Commerce. The businesses featured each month will be based the Chamber of Commerce’s selection.
Idaho Drug was first established in 1947, long before current owners Ty Swensen and Shane Permann were born.
Swensen and Permann stated that they’ve had a love of pharmacy and Idaho Drug has allowed them to practice pharmacy in an old-fashioned and personal way. Their goal is to provide friendly and attentive pharmacy service, as well as a fun place to find a gift and a treat.
“We aim to help the community with their healthcare in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere,” Swensen said. “And to provide some tasty snacks and fun gifts.”
In addition to meeting the healthcare needs of the community, the Idaho Drug also gives back to their community through their participation in several different events.
Idaho Drug participates in Rigby’s annual Midnight Madness event at Christmastime and in Trick or Treat on Mainstreet during Halloween. Idaho Drug also supports the local schools and sponsors others events, such as the Easter Egg hunts and the Fourth of July Celebrations.
One thing Swensen and Permann believe makes their store unique to other companies is that it is independent and family-owned.
Since purchasing the pharmacy, it has definitely grown, according to Swensen. They have been able to remodel the old building. Swensen states that they have been able to bring the historic building back to life.
Amid some of the changes to the building, one thing remains the same. Idaho Drug was named Idaho Drug when Swensen and Permann bought the business.
“We think it’s a great name,” Swensen said, “so no need to change it.”