Business Feature: Scotty's True Value

The monthly Business Feature is a collaboration between The Jefferson Star and The Rigby Chamber of Commerce. The businesses featured each month will be based the Chamber of Commerce’s selection.
Keith Scott first opened his store in Rigby in 1950. It moved to Main Street in Rigby in 1983. In 1999, Keith opened Scotty’s True Value and Auto on State St., a larger location for the growing store, according to current Store Manager Crystal Lees.
According to Lees, she believes Keith “Scotty” Scott was a service man at heart, which is a trait that was passed down through generations in his family.
After Keith’s death in 2007, his sons Tony and Kirk took up the helm to lead the business, Lees stated. Kirk took the lead following his brother’s death in 2010. In 2018, Kirk retired and left the store in the hands of his General Manager Dan Housel.
“[Kirk] is an active owner enjoying retirement,” Lees said.
Scotty’s offers a variety of products, from hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, auto parts, screen repairs and rentals. They also offer a selection of season items such as Barbeques, home decor, lawn and garden and travel supplies.
“We really listen to our customers to provide the best customer service and products they ask for,” Lees stated. “Therefore, we carry a little bit of anything and everything.”
Scotty’s goal, Lees said, is to keep the small town service feeling alive in the community to welcome the growing community with outstanding customer service. They wish to generate trust and service in every customer who visits and returns to their store. According to Lees, one of Scotty’s primary goals is to keep the Rigby community shopping locally.
The store contributes to the community through various local donations, as well. They have donated to both Future Farmers of America and 4-H with the Young Producers Program. They have also sponsored local kids and events, Lees said.
As the community continues to grow, so does Scotty’s. According to Lees, in their time serving Rigby, they’ve outgrown their spaces. They’re constantly evolving with the times, yet keeping the service-oriented business stature.