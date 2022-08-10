Business Feature: Scotty's True Value

Scotty’s True Value offers a variety of seasonal products such as home and garden items, barbeques, home decor.

 Courtesy Photo

The monthly Business Feature is a collaboration between The Jefferson Star and The Rigby Chamber of Commerce. The businesses featured each month will be based the Chamber of Commerce’s selection.

Keith Scott first opened his store in Rigby in 1950. It moved to Main Street in Rigby in 1983. In 1999, Keith opened Scotty’s True Value and Auto on State St., a larger location for the growing store, according to current Store Manager Crystal Lees.

