Business of the Month: Central Fire District

The Rigby Chamber of Commerce chose Central Fire District to receive the Business of the Month honor for February.
Established in the early 1980s, Central Fire District covers the cities of Rigby, Ririe, Lewisville and Menan. It was originally known as Jefferson Central Fire District, but after patrons of Bonneville and Madison County petitioned to join the district, the name was changed.
According to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, Central Fire provides fire protection and emergency medical services to the community they serve, and was one of the largest compensated volunteer districts in the area.
“Most of our firefighters and EMTs join the fire district because they wish to provide a service and give back to the communities they live in,” Anderson said.
With approximately 75 compensated volunteer employees, who also have full-time jobs, CFD is able to respond to emergencies throughout the district. Many of these volunteers, Anderson said, can respond when employers allow and when they are off of work.
Currently, CFD has four full-time employees on staff who are being integrated with their many volunteers.
Their role in the community, Anderson stated, is to respond to smoke, fire and gas alarms, traffic accidents, medical emergencies and fires. However, aside from those emergency situations, CFD also works with the county and cities in planning and zoning decisions with consultation regarding International Fire Code.
Central Fire also conducts commercial building inspections to ensure Fire codes are met, as well as daycare inspections and many daycare tours, Anderson stated.
While the area continues to grow in population, fire and emergency medical service needs are increasing, according to Anderson.
“We are always budgeting our resources and we see the need for more full-time personnel to meet the demands,” he said.
The patrons of the fire district look to them to provide an ambulance service as well, a project they are currently in the process of preparing. Their goal, Anderson said, is to provide protection of life and property within the bounds of the district.
Central fire has grown significantly, Anderson stated. In the last six years, call volume has increased from 1,214 service calls in the year 2016 to 1,705 calls in the year 2022.
