Business of the Month: Central Fire District

Fire Chiefs Carl Anderson, Jared Gianini and Nic White outside of Central Fire District station #1 office.

 Photo Courtesy of Lisa Owens

The Rigby Chamber of Commerce chose Central Fire District to receive the Business of the Month honor for February.

Established in the early 1980s, Central Fire District covers the cities of Rigby, Ririe, Lewisville and Menan. It was originally known as Jefferson Central Fire District, but after patrons of Bonneville and Madison County petitioned to join the district, the name was changed.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.