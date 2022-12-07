Business of the Month: Mobley Physical Therapy

Rigby Chamber of Commerce announced their Business of the Month for November was Mobley Physical Therapy. Tracy Mobley opened the doors to Mobley Physical Therapy in 1996 because he enjoys helping people by being personally involved in their rehabilitation.
Mobley stated that in Rigby, there is a unique opportunity to provide therapy to diverse groups of patience, with a diverse range of needs. Mobley offers a variety of therapeutic services ranging from aquatic therapy, infrared/low level laser treatment, and total joint rehabilitation. Patients often come in for injury rehab or treatment to help them perform the daily activities of life.
When he first opened, Mobley himself was the only therapist with only one patient on his first day of business. This was discouraging, he said.
Now, there are two Physical Therapists available, as well as two Physical Therapist Assistants, an office manager and several technicians in the clinic. He stated there is also a steady flow of patients.
“I contribute the success of my company to my loyal staff who show their dedication on a daily business,” Mobley said.
According to Mobley, his business is unique due to the relationships they form with their patients.
“Not only do we provide physical therapy, but we build friendships based on trust and integrity,” he said.
Their goal, he stated, is to help each patient return to the various prior activities they performed prior to their injuries or ailments. He stated he also instills his team to actively participate in each patient’s plan of care.
Mobley’s gives back to the Rigby community by supporting the Jefferson County 4-H program and various community and school activities and by helping athletes from the local schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.