Business of the Month: Mobley Physical Therapy
File Photo

Rigby Chamber of Commerce announced their Business of the Month for November was Mobley Physical Therapy. Tracy Mobley opened the doors to Mobley Physical Therapy in 1996 because he enjoys helping people by being personally involved in their rehabilitation.

Mobley stated that in Rigby, there is a unique opportunity to provide therapy to diverse groups of patience, with a diverse range of needs. Mobley offers a variety of therapeutic services ranging from aquatic therapy, infrared/low level laser treatment, and total joint rehabilitation. Patients often come in for injury rehab or treatment to help them perform the daily activities of life.


