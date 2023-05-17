Business of the Month: The Burlap Flower

The Burlap Flower, a Main St. flower shop, was chosen as the Rigby Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for May.
Two years ago, in 2021, Tenille Byington opened her flower shop on Main St. after choosing to expand out of her home.
“We had been doing flowers and decorating for events as well as custom decorating for years out of our homes,” she said, “and we decided it was time to open a brick and mortar store.”
The at-home and online business was known as Burlap and Paint, but after adding floral arrangements to the mix, Byington chose to change the name to The Burlap Flower.
Their goal, according to Byington, is to provide the community with beautiful floral and gift options for every occasion. From their one-of-a-kind floral arrangements to home décor pieces and custom clothing items, Byington said they strive to add a personal element to each order they’ve ever completed.
Byington stated the shop will donate to local groups, clubs and schools whenever they are in need of flower arrangements for their events and fundraisers.
“We like to give back to the community who give us business,” she said.
While there are several needs a community might have, Byington stated her hope to meet a few of those needs through her business. She wants to provide every day deliveries for birthdays and anniversaries as well as for special occasions such as weddings. She said she hopes to help through providing delivery for funeral services as well.
Since opening, Byington said her business has grown every month.
“We are so appreciative of the fantastic support we have,” she said, “and hope to continue to provide for the people in our community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.