Business of the Month: Townesquare Dental
Photo Courtesy of Holly West

Townesquare Dental, as it’s known now, began serving the Rigby community in 2003 when Dr. Richard George moved into their current office building on Rigby Lake Drive.

“The dirt where we built the office was named Townesquare addition. We just used their set name,” George said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.