Business of the Month: Townesquare Dental

Townesquare Dental, as it’s known now, began serving the Rigby community in 2003 when Dr. Richard George moved into their current office building on Rigby Lake Drive.
“The dirt where we built the office was named Townesquare addition. We just used their set name,” George said.
However, the Georges have been addressing the dental care needs in town as early as 1955, when George’s father Dr. Joseph George began his practice upstairs above the Royal Theatre. George joined his father in 1983 when he built his dental office on Main Street.
Townesquare is a general family dentist and offers a wide variety of services for all ages including sedation and cosmetic dentistry. Their services range from routine cleanings, periodontal maintenance as well as fillings, extractions, root canals, crowns, bridges, dentures, grafting and implants.
At Townesquare, they believe their dental team is what makes them unique from other dentists; their employees have worked in the practice for 15 to 33 years. This longevity has allowed practitioners to be a part of their patients’ lives and experience all of the joy and heart-ache time affords.
A comfortable experience is what Townesquare aims to provide to all of their patients. They understand patients come in with pain, or may be fearful or embarrassed. At Townesquare, employees aim to help their patients feel at ease and to treat them like family.
“Quality dentistry with every smile,” is Townesquare’s motto, and they strive daily to ensure all patients feel heard and cared for and that their needs have been met or exceeded.
Townesquare has come quite a way from where it started as a small practice above the theatre. Now it includes three dentists; George, Dr. Boone Allen and Dr. Garrett Burton. Altogether they employ 29 people and have grown alongside Rigby and Jefferson County.
For five years they have hosted Dentistry from the Heart and offered free cleanings, fillings and extractions for adults 18 years old and older. They have been able to treat 413 patients and donated over $102,825 in free dentistry. They also offer oral health education in local schools, donate hygienic items to community outreach programs and volunteer at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen and the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry. They help support Bike for Kids, an organization founded by one of their own dental hygienists.
“Growing up in the dentals practice with my dad, I knew at a very young age this is what I wanted to do,” George said. “To take care of people and their teeth.”
