The Rigby Study Club held their monthly meeting on Nov. 7 at the home of Hostess Vonnie Lue Broulim. Mrs. Broulim was also the Chairman for the meeting. The theme of the evening was “Celebrate the Arts A Night of Music at the Organ”.
President Debbie Finn welcomed members and Gloria Brown led the rogation. Secretary Kaye Field read the minutes of the last meeting.
Vonnie Lue Broulim introduced the special guest, Dr. Dan Kerr.
Dr. Daniel Kerr earned his Bachelor’s, Masters and and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees from the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, where he studied organ with Dr. Ladd Thomas and Cherry Rhodes. He is a member of the music faculty at Brigham Young University-Idaho, where he is the director of organ studies, and coordinates the Musicianship program. He has also taught orchestration and worked with composition students.
He has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, at the American Guild of Organists’ 2004 National Convention, and 2011 Northwest Regional Convention, and is a regular recitalist on the organs of Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Dr. Kerr began the program with “Recessional” by Robert Cundick, and continued with many choral preludes and hymn preludes by many master composers, as well as some contemporary, finishing with fast paced toccatas and fugues, giving the history of the piece, composer, and the organ between each selection.
It was an excellent program that showcased Dr. Kerr’s knowledge and talent as well as the beautiful organ in the Broulim home.
The program committee passed out the Program Book for the years 2018-2020 that they had prepared to each member.
Special invited guests were Maryl Warner, and Carol Brusman.
Next months meeting will be Celebrate the Season of Love, a Christmas Celebration on Dec. 5.