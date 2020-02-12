BYU-Idaho student stranded in Dubois recently after flat-tire incident

CLARK COUNTY — With all the snow piling up around here, there are multiple Good Samaritans who keep plowing and shoveling snow for those who need the help.
LaNae White of Dubois went to Florida for a family vacation recently. She traveled with her daughter Eva and Eva’s husband Blake Peterson. They stayed in Panama City. Two of Peterson’s daughters (one from Oklahoma and one from Texas) and their children met them there. LaNae said she enjoyed spending time with her family on the beach. She said, “It was nice to see the girls. I had to get home and pay bills, or I’d still be in Florida.”
Randy and Jill Grover of Dubois have a new grandson, Beckett. He is the son of Josey and Easton Harris of Utah. Jill was with her daughter Josey for the birth and a week after. Beckett was born Jan. 16. His church blessing day will be Feb. 16.
Tamara and Weston Horne visited their new granddaughter Avery Novels in Utah last month.
Despite some cold and snowy weather, Michael Watkins, a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho, recently visited Dubois. He had ridden his bicycle from Rexburg, training to compete in biking, swimming and running races. He went from Dubois on to Spencer by way of the old highway. One of his bike tires went flat. A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy rescued the young man and brought him back to Dubois, where one of Michael’s school friends drove to pick him up.
Mac and Betty Ann Wagoner of Dubois had a visit from their daughter Teresa and her husband Dick Maxwell from Walla Walla, Wash.
A community birthday party was held Feb. 1. Local cake maker/decorator Patricia Gutierrez made a beautifully delicious “tres leches” (three milk) cake for the celebration. Honorees at the party included well-known Clark County historian Bonnie Stoddard who turned 89 Feb. 3; retired teacher and U.S. Forest Service employee Jim Farley who celebrated 85 years Feb. 4; Heidi Aguilar Gutierrez who has a birthday Feb. 13; and Lourdes Maldonado whose birthday is Feb. 18. Along with the cake there were snickerdoodle cookies made by Donna Thomas. Farley was honored once again on his birthday at the Clark County High School home basketball game. The crowd gathered in the Bobcat gym sang “Happy Birthday” to him at half time.
Dubois Lions Club members Cole and Jennifer Dernoll of Dubois were recognized among the youngest members in attendance at the District 39E Lions mid-winter convention in Idaho Falls. Bonnie Stoddard was noted as the oldest member in attendance. She was also presented the District 39E Lion of the Year Award.
Dale “Tike” Cope will be honored for 50 years of service on the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative board. It will be held in conjunction with the annual meeting at the telephone co-op office in Dubois today. The open house celebration is 1 to 2 p.m. Tike is a lifetime resident farmer/rancher in Monteview. He is the son of Ed and Della Cope and husband of Hazel. He and Hazel have two children, Mike and Laurie, and five grandchildren. Tike is a founding member of the local telephone co-op. He has also been a Lions Club member and a board member on water district committees. His daughter-in-law Kerrie Cope said “There has always been a Cope on the telephone board. I am now on the telephone board. There is no way I can ever replace him or have the knowledge he does, but I am happy to continue the family legacy.” She also said the celebration for Tike will be his retirement party. At the beginning of the annual meeting, he will be acknowledged for his half a century of service.
Happy Birthday today to Sandy McClure, Austin Vaughan, Justin M. Larick, Ryan Holyoak, Britney Smith and Frank Young; Feb. 13 – K.J. Spoklie, Brittney Grover Tomlinson, Rex Mullikin and Heidi Aguilar-Gutierrez; Feb. 14 – Valerie Puentes, Kerra Grover, Tucker R. Barg, Courtney Tavenner, Jack Spangler, Anthony Ledezma and Hannah Vaughan; Feb. 15 – Breanna Toelcke, Russell Roedel, Payton Donald Shenton, Paige Nicole Shenton and Mike Knight; Feb. 16 – Ruben Martinez, R. J. Kleweno, Cody Kidd, Steve H. Hinkley, Eric Garcias and Jan May; Feb. 17 – John Montana Hagenbarth and Neil Wood; Feb. 18 – Amber Sperl, Martha Anaya, Rachael Grover, Alvaro Resendiz, Mathew Murdock and Lourdes Maldonado.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Feb. 13 to Justin and Jennifer Kidd; Feb. 14 – VALENTINE’S DAY – Andres and Martha Barron, Pat and Peggy Bowen, Jesus and Maria Figueroa, Albino and Angelica Ruiz; Feb. 16 – Miguel and Hermilia Hernandez; Feb. 17 – Jeff and Heidi Burns; Roger and Kay Whitmill.
Have a lovely Valentine’s Day and wonderful winter week!