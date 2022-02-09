Calzadias family celebrates Candelaria

CLARK COUNTY — Blankets of snow covered our county throughout the week and weekend. No matter what the groundhog said on Feb. 2, we have winter in place for another couple of months it seems.
•
Employees and families of the Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane Cooperative had a fun dinner in Spencer. It was held on Jan. 28 after a day of very hard work. Employees have been cleaning out storage sheds that belong to the co-op. They are also getting ready to use the building that housed the former Legion Café as a showroom for their available services.
•
A traditional Mexican gathering as part of the Christmas season was held at the home of Alonzo and Silvia Calzadias on Jan. 29. “Candelaria” usually ends the Christmas season for Roman Catholics who are also of Mexican descent. This celebration takes place in a variety of ways. In homes, the family nativity scene has their Infant Jesu Cristo placed there on Dec. 24. On Jan. 6, the day of Epiphany, the “Wise Men/Magi” arrive. Family and friends often gather in homes on that day. Various events take place throughout January. Then on or before Feb. 2 (Candlemas Day), folks gather to celebrate Jesus once more. At the Calzadias home at the end of January, the Rosary prayers were spoken and a meal of tamales, tostadas and Mexican pastries was eaten. After that, dolls representing Infant Jesus Christ were washed and dressed in new clothes. The clothes are symbolic of gifts brought to the Holy Family by the Magi. After the washing a dressing ceremony that is accompanied by singing, a birthday cake was enjoyed by those present.
•
Donna Thomas of Dubois enjoyed a Sunday visit on Jan. 30 by her daughter and son-in-law Shelli and Jim Bardsley of Pocatello.
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois were glad to have son Jamil, daughter Angie and granddaughter Kiera visit their home last week.
•
A 91st Birthday open house took place in Dubois on Feb. 3 for Bonnie Stoddard. Friends honored her at the Chicas community gathering room that day with cake and other treats. She enjoyed the afternoon sharing memories of her life.
•
Students of month for January at Clark County Schools have been announced. At Lindy Ross Elementary the students of note are Justin Balderas and Lexi Grover. Estefania Ledezma and Breanna Figueroa are the junior high students of the month. The senior high students selected are Alex Perez and Andrea Acosta.
•
Painting on canvases was the activity for the Friday Outschool Program at Lindy Ross Elementary on Feb. 4. Each student made their own design. The next activity will be a field trip to the BYU-Idaho physics department and planetarium on Feb. 25.
•
Flower and candy bouquets are being arranged by the Clark High School floral design class. Orders have been taken for them and they will be ready for pick up on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14.
•
Bobcat Basketball season is winding down. The girl’s teams have ended their season. High school girl’s coach Sydney Carpenter said she enjoyed her first year as a Bobcat coach. She looks forward to working again with the team. The boys’ varsity basketball team plays in Mackay on Feb. 10. Then district tournament takes place in Idaho Falls on Feb. 12 and 15. The junior high boys have a game in Mackay on Feb. 10 and then a home game on Feb. 11. Call the high school office to verify the home game date and time.
•
Mark Wilson and family celebrated his Feb. 4 birthday by going to watch basketball games in his old stomping grounds, Leadore.
•
Condolences to the Jerry Hoopes family. He passed on Jan. 31. Jerry spent most of his life tending cattle and sheep in Clark County. His black cowboy hat was his mark of distinction. He and his late wife Carol had two sons, Marty and Shane. There will be no services at this time.
•
The traditional Clark County Valentine’s Appreciation Dinner is scheduled for Feb. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building in Dubois.
•
Idaho elected officials had their mid-winter conference in Boise last week. Many of the Clark County elected officials attended meetings there.
•
Meetings in Dubois this week include today’s Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op’s monthly board and member meeting. Thursday Feb. 10 is the Clark County School District 161’s Board of Trustees meeting.
•
Happy Birthday today (Feb. 9) to Preslee Nelson and Oliver Henman; Feb. 10 – Deb White, Sandy Hart, Sherry King, Kylee Egan and Brittany Brillon; Feb. 11 – Bennett Schwartz, Kyle Nelson and Justin Williams; Feb. 12 (Lincoln’s Birthday) Sandy Spencer McClure, Austin Vaughan, Justin Monte Larick, Ryan Holyoak, Rank Young and Britney Smith; Feb. 13 – Magaly Valdez, KJ Spoklie, Britney Grover Tomlinson, Rex Mullikin and Heidi Aguilar; Feb. 14 – Kerra Grover, Valerie Puentes, Tucker Riley Barg, Courtney Tavenner, Jack Spangle, Hannah Vaughan and Anthon Ledezma; Feb. 15 – Arya Lewis, Breann Toelcke, Russell Roedel, Payton Donald Shenton, Paige Shenton Schrieber and Mike Knight; Feb. 16 – Ruben Martinez, Jan Ma, RJ Kleweno, Cody Kidd, Eric Garcias and Steve H. Hinkley.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings on Feb. 12 to Omar Martinez and Crystal Trejo; Feb. 13 – Justin and Jennifer Kidd; Feb. 14 – Albino and Angelica Ruiz Jesus and Maria Figueroa; Andres and Martha Barron; Pat and Peggy Bowen; Feb. 16 – Ruben and Guadalupe Martinez; Miguel and Hermilia Hernandez.
•
Have a lovely Valentine’s Day. I would love to hear from you any news to share here!