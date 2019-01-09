Calzadias' welcome baby boy

CLARK COUNTY—It is cold and white outside. Many Christmas decorations have been taken down around town. The new year has begun.
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op has a meeting scheduled in Dubois tonight at 7 p.m.
The Dubois Lions Club meeting is on the calendar for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
Clark County Commissioners meeting is on Jan. 14 all day at the courthouse in Dubois.
School Board for District #161 has a meeting on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The 2019 Lions Club Scholarship calendar is finished. If you have not gotten one and have ordered it, please contact Bonnie Stoddard. She said that she plans to have calendars at the upcoming home basketball games for those who want to pick them up then.
School teachers reported for work on Jan. 7 at their normal time. They had to do some in-service hours, so their students had a late start day. Students arrived at school at 10 a.m. that day.
Basketball practice and games have resumed. There was a game in Lima, Montana on Jan. 5. On Jan. 11 the junior high and varsity teams take on Leadore at home. The next day, Jan. 12, there are more home games with Rockland.
Recently Sheriff Bart May was presented with blankets by Brian and Brooklyn Murdock. The blankets are to be given out to people in need of some warmth. The blankets were made as part of a family service project. It’s wonderful to have such caring youth in our community.
The courtroom in the Clark County Courthouse has undergone a remodel. New wiring has just been installed along with the other upgrades. It should be ready for use.
Alvino and Angie Calzadias are the proud parents of a son. Damien Lorenzo was born in Rexburg on Jan. 2 at 2:02 p.m. He was welcomed home by two sisters. Angie said they are all doing well.
Billie Stoddard, broke her ankle and had to have surgery to repair it. She is married to Dave Stoddard.
As of Jan. 4, the U.S. Government shutdown is still in effect. The Forest Service in Dubois and the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station north of Dubois have been closed during this time.
Fay Hoopes Siepert of Dubois, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018. She attended school in Dubois and married Larry Siepert in 1966. They have been retired and living in Ammon, Idaho. No services are planned.
Jerry Lange, of Boise and Spencer, passed away on Dec. 28, 2018 at his home in Boise. His wife Lois and family will host a Celebration of Life for Jerry on Jan. 13. It will be held at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall at noon.
Recipients of the cheer baskets that were given by the Beaver Creek Ward and the Dubois Community Baptist church were happy to have the nice treats for Christmas.
Laurie Small of Medicine Lodge said that they have about a half foot of snow there. She said that the wind has blown it around and piled higher in various places.
Happy Birthday today to Andy Wagoner and James Dean Henman; Jan. 10 – Pedro Raya, Cesar Marquez, and Jarred Crezee; Jan. 11 – Katy Johnson and Mitch Keller; Jan. 12 – Mac Wagoner, Oscar Mendoza, Brian Tubbs, Dax Tomlinson, Alexis Farley, Rayni Page, Josh Egan, and Brett Murdock; Jan. 13 – Enrike Cejus, Terry Hayes, Aimee Billman, Amy Mickelsen, Kellie Galentine, Eric Rogers, Michelle Ames, Sheree Farr, and Zoe Antonio; Jan. 14 – Aaron Alfaro, Deegan Roedel, and Sadie Rose Rogers; Jan. 15 – Ramiro Hernandez, Jr., Megan Holyoak, Jorge Deonate, and Lance Barg.
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to Don and Beverly Burtenshaw and Earl and Sylvia Cannon; Jan. 12 – Jim and Laurie Hagenbarth; Jan. 15 – Rory and Bobbi Krenka.
Please contact me with any news you may have to report. Here’s hoping you are off to a good start this new year!