GARFIELD — Some of the young men in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints went snowboarding and skiing at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort on Dec. 23. They had a good time.
•
Rigby / Farnsworth middle schools competed at the Middle School State Wrestling Championship. They placed 7th out of 123 teams. Congratulations!
•
Annette Shiley and her family, of Garfield, act as Bell Ringers for the Salvation Army as one of their Christmas traditions. Her family dresses in Santa hats and sings carols at the Walmart entry.
•
Santa showed up in one of the Garfield neighborhoods on Dec. 19.
•
Chayce and Maren Campbell of Garfield have a new baby boy.
•
Rigby Lake now has a groomed cross country ski track. This was reported on Dec. 22.
•
Many of the students and teachers from Harwood Elementary went out in the cold and snow to sing Christmas carols to some of the elderly in the neighborhood. This happened on Dec. 22.
•
Dec. 21 was Winter solstice. Some people in Garfield went outside when it was dark (around 6 pm) and observed the “Christmas Star” formed by the great conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. One person reported that this is a rare event and it has not happened for about 400 years.
•
Three high councilmen in the Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints were released. One of them that was released was Garth Munns. Also, three new high council men were called. Two of them that were called to serve are Todd Reese and Jan Clements. Both are from the Garfield 1st Ward.
•
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 1 – Rosalie Ericcson; Jan. 3 – Sherida Slade; Jan. 5 – Dean Starnes
•
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.