Car show founders present $1,000 to Menan

MENAN — The North Butte Classic Car Foundation (NBCCF) had another fun and successful car show again this year on July 4 in Menan. They were able to present a check for $1,000 to the Menan Mayor for the Menan Activity Fund. They want to thank all of the sponsors, participants and car show attendees that came to support this car show event.
The Menan First Ward Relief Society will be having a Progressive Dinner. They will meet at the Menan red brick church at 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Please bring a camp chair for this activity.
Menan is having a clothing swap Aug. 23 and 24. You can drop your donations off at the Menan Town Hall 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23. The clothing swap will start from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23. It will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 24.
Rigby Middle School will be having registration Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rigby Middle School. Vaccinations will be available for ages 11 years and up from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Rigby Middle School. Please bring your immunization cards and insurance cards. There will be a fee if you don’t have insurance.
Rigby High School will be doing registration 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Rigby High School. There will be a Freshmen Open House 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Rigby High School Commons.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 22 – Cheri Raymond, Ashley Horman; Aug. 23– Paula Eames; Aug. 25– Verda Munns; Aug. 26– Brandy Shippen.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email her at ashurs@hotmail.com.