LEWISVILLE— Congratulations to Kaydreana Castaneda, who took first place at the recent debate meet held in Pocatello. She is the granddaughter of Reuben and Jalyn Castaneda and is a junior at Rigby High School.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (D.U.P.) will hold their November meeting on Monday, Nov. 12, at 1:00 p.m. at the home of JoAnn Randall in Grant. Sheryl Bingham will give the history, and the lesson will be on “The Community of Menan.”
•
Kash Smith, son of Leland and Lisa Smith, and his cousin, Kreed Barney, son of Brant and Ashley Barney, were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Menan Stake Center on Nov. 3. Many friends and family members were on hand for the event, and joined together afterwards for a luncheon at the Stake Center.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having an important Ward Leadership Meeting on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 6:00 p.m., for all auxiliary presidencies. They will be discussing how they are going to implement all of the new changes coming to the church.
•
The Menan Stake is having an “Especially For Youth” program for all youth in the stake ages 14-18. It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Menan Stake Center, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Lunch will be served. Sunday dress.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Humanitarian Committee would like to thank everyone who has helped with the quilt days this year and all of those who donated fabric and materials. They were able to donate a total of 42 quilts to the Humanitarian Center – 3 queens, 4 doubles, 10 twins, 23 baby quilts, and two lap quilts! They held their last quilt day in October and will resume again in January 2019.
•
Happy Birthday today to George Judd, Rodney Boyce and Linda Wilde! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 8 – Whitney Walker; Nov. 9 – Larry Drollinger; Nov. 10 – Heidi Crane; Nov. 11 – Kathryn Anderson; Nov. 12 – Gary Kearsley and Megan Petersen; and Nov. 13 – Beverly Bramwell.