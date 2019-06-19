LEWISVILLE — Kaydreanna Castaneda, granddaughter of Rueben and Jalyn Castaneda, was chosen to participate in Idaho Syringa Girls’ State held this past week at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa. She represented Rigby High School, where she will be a senior next year.
Glenn and Leisa Watkins’ son, Nicholas Watkins, is returning home from the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission this week.
Congratulations to newlyweds, Brysen and Allysa Evans, who were married June 1 in Rigby. Brysen is the son of Robert and Rosalie Evans, and Allysa is the daughter of Kevin and Bethany Nelson, of Rigby. Following a honeymoon to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, they will make their home in Pocatello.
The Menan Stake is having a Youth Stake Conference June 28 and 29 at Canyon Creek Outdoor Learning Center. All youth in the stake are invited to meet at the Menan Stake Center at 1:00 p.m. June 28. Youth will have the opportunity to participate in several spiritual activities as well as outdoor adventures such as Slip and Slide, High and Low Ropes course, archery, tag and tomahawk throwing.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell will be the featured speakers at a Lewisville First Ward Fireside held at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at their home. They will be telling about some of their experiences serving as missionaries in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois.
The Rigby Stake is hosting an Indexing Event at their building each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until noon through July 31. Newbies and skilled indexers are welcome to come and index various historical records to save them for posterity. Experts will be on hand to help you get started or to help you continue your indexing pursuits.
Congratulations to Collin Squires, son of Orrin and Becky Squires, who is engaged to be married! His bride-to-be is Ashley Marshall, of Rigby.
Rueben Castaneda recently underwent knee replacement surgery.
Scouting Roundtable will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 19 at the Roberts Church of Latter-day Saints. All Scout and Cub Scout leaders are invited and encouraged to attend.
Happy Birthday today to Eric Straton, Annie Hall and Anders Murray! Other birthdays this week include: June 20 – Bridger Rosenberg, Lana Miller and Breanne Taylor; June 21 – Kimber Smith; June 22 – Blair Merrill and Scott Sauer; June 23 – Madeliene Ridley, Esther Ball and Keane Shuler; June 24 – John Vranes and Tyce Hawkes, and June 25 – Andrew Hively.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.