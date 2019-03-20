Caudles celebrate wedding anniversary in Oahu

MUD LAKE—Spring break will be this week and school will resume on Monday.
•
A group of West Jefferson students, teachers and parents will be traveling back east for the American Heritage educational tour over Spring break.
•
Mud Lake Museum Memories Book Committee held a work meeting on March 2. The committee was able to discuss people they have met with and people who still need to be interviewed. Trish Petersen put the information on the Mud Lake Historical Society Facebook. Rob Allen will contact publishing and printing companies to see which place will be the most cost effective. The committee will meet again on April 6 at 10 a.m. Those in attendance included Rob Allen, Harleen Baird, Debbie Caudle, Trish Petersen, Shelma Miskin and Justin Petersen.
•
Rick and Debbie Caudle recently traveled to Oahu, Hawaii where they celebrated their belated 40th wedding anniversary, which was in July. It was the first time the couple had been to Hawaii. They stayed on the North Shore in a bungalow which was next to the beach and were able to witness 50 to 60-foot waves during their 10-day stay. Surfers from all over the world came to the island for the National Surfer’s Championship. The highlights of their vacation included spending a full-day touring Pearl Harbor, whale watching on a lunch-tour cruise, touring the entire island by helicopter, seeing an endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal on the beach sunning itself, and getting the royal treatment of an Ambassador Tour at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
•
Happy birthday today to Alex Place, John Hansen, boden Barzee, Weston Shaffer, Colette Shafer, Ben Roundy, Carmelita Vega, and HaroldWilson. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 22 – Cadie Olson, Kim Milloway, Alyssa Burtenshaw Jolly, and Kira Pincock; March 23 – Donna Reed, Kortni Bare, Harry McNiven, and Janeal Johnson; March 24 – Tanae Crump, Logan Burtenshaw, and Brenda Warner; March 25 – Lucy Simmons, Rob Shively, and Craig Murdock; March 26 – Makiah Rogers; March 27 – Kizzy Hulse, Barbara Carpenter, and Conner Jacobs; March 28 – Tina Garner.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 24 – Gaylord and Tammy Maughan; March 25 – Omar and Rosalba Llamas; March 28 – Leland and Kathie Tomlinson.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.