CC schools take end-of-year field trips

Junior and Senior High School Bobcat band had their spring concert on May 15. Pictured from left to right in front: Hunter Haroldson, Estefania and Tony Ledezma, Isaak Artiagia, Isael Ruiz, Benjamin Stewart, Lupita Paz and Lindsay Perez. From left to right in th eback: Brandom Medel, Ramses Sanchez, David Maldonado, Heidi Aguilar, Stratton Sperl, Axtin Crandal, Kendal Green and Keily Agular.

 Photo Courtesy of Michelle Stewart

DUBOIS — Despite the smoky outdoors, folks with the Dubois Lions Club had a Highway Cleanup evening on May 18. Lions Derk Hurst and Austin Borresen were the chairs of the project. Lioness Bonnie Stoddard reported that there was a good turnout and that some of the Future Farmers of America students helped. Bonnie said, “They picked up a lot of garbage! Thirty-seven large highway department garbage bags!” The area the Lions cleaned is a mile south and a mile north of the Dubois interchange.

The Dubois Lions Club also hosted a service project in Dubois on May 20, 2023. A benefit dinner and auction was held for the family of Dubois resident Humberto “Don Beto” Gutierrez who passed on May 8. It was a spaghetti dinner with food and auction items donated by community members.


