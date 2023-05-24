CC schools take end-of-year field trips

DUBOIS — Despite the smoky outdoors, folks with the Dubois Lions Club had a Highway Cleanup evening on May 18. Lions Derk Hurst and Austin Borresen were the chairs of the project. Lioness Bonnie Stoddard reported that there was a good turnout and that some of the Future Farmers of America students helped. Bonnie said, “They picked up a lot of garbage! Thirty-seven large highway department garbage bags!” The area the Lions cleaned is a mile south and a mile north of the Dubois interchange.
The Dubois Lions Club also hosted a service project in Dubois on May 20, 2023. A benefit dinner and auction was held for the family of Dubois resident Humberto “Don Beto” Gutierrez who passed on May 8. It was a spaghetti dinner with food and auction items donated by community members.
Clark County Junior High Earth Science class students have worked in the school greenhouse to plant seeds and grow starters for gardens. Teacher Lorri Clark said, “we have a full house …everything from flowers, fresh veggies and fresh herbs!” Greenhouse is open from 2:00-3:00 p.m. this week. There are various times it will be open in June. Clark said, “Come visit and see ALL the amazing plants these students planted (from seed) and let them tell you all they learned about their plants.” The students did research on the plants and work they did. They said are looking forward to their plants going into gardens in our community.
The Clark County Junior/Senior High School Band participated in the District Six Band competition on May 11. It was held in Ashton at North Fremont High School. They earned a Two Plus rating which is one half point away from getting the One rating which is Superior. It is the highest rating they have gotten in many years. Their teacher Michelle Stewart said, “They did amazing!” Their spring concert was held at the high school gym on May 15. The band continues to get better and better. Stewart said, “They improve every year.”
Playday at Lindy Ross was held on May 15. There were six events stations: obstacle course, long jump, broad jump, softball throw, 100- yard 50-yard dash and tug of war. Second grade student Leo was excited to share about playday. He had fun, especially running.
Students and staff of Lindy Ross Elementary went to Rexburg on May 16. They visited the planetarium at BYUI and Bear World. Teacher Jolene Johnson said, “It was a big day!”
Awards assemblies were held at the Junior/Senior High School on May 22 and then at LRE on May 23. A luau and movie are planned as the featured activities for the last day of school at LRE on May 25.
Senior high students went to Idaho Falls on May 17. They toured the Idaho Falls hydro power plant and visited the zoo.
Junior High students are going on May 24 to West Yellowstone. They will visit the Yellowstone Discovery Center and the IMAX theater there.
Junior and Senior High school Clark County Bobcats were honored at a banquet on May 18.
A Black Light Volleyball tournament is being sponsored by the Bobcat High School Volleyball team on May 25. It begins at 5:30 p.m. Teams of six people are needed. It’s suggested that students, teachers, community members, businesses, churches and other groups put together a team to take part in the unique volleyball playing. Contact Michelle Ames at 208-576-9670 for more info and to register.
Danette Frederiksen and Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois drove to Egin on May 15 to attend funeral services for Danette’s cousin Thelma Frederiksen Nielson. After the gathering they had lunch at an eatery in St. Anthony where they ran into Earlene Poole of Rigby! The three ended up eating their lunch together.
Jolene Johnson of Dubois hosted friends from Belgrade, Montana on May 13. Maria Dow and her sons Liam and Riley came to see the puppies that Jolene’s dog Kit had. She had five shaggy puppies.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois had visitors at her home on May 18. Karlene Shupe of Hamer and her daughter Kitty Harllee of California stopped in at Bonnie’s. Then they enjoyed time with Sandy McClure of Spencer who joined them for dinner there in Spencer.
A new couple lives at the United States Sheep Station north of Dubois. Justin and Heidi Vincett came from Ellensburg, Washington to Clark County. He is employed at the sheep station.
Dubois native Marty Hoopes has moved back to Dubois. He was living in St. Anthony.
The Beaver Creek Inn in Dubois suffered a fire in in the motel part of the inn last month. Rooms have been closed while work is being done.
Clark County Roundup Rodeo Parade will take place in Dubois on June 17 prior to the rodeo that day. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “Honoring our Western Heritage”. Parade Chairwoman Bonnie Stoddard said, “We are looking for entries for our annual grand parade!” Call, text or visit Bonnie at 208-680-5466 to register.
This year the Grand Marshal and Pioneer Queen for the Roundup Rodeo Parade are Keith and Cindy Bramwell. They were scheduled to be the parade honorees last year, but due to contacting Covid they were unable to participate. This year they will ride in the parade and be featured at the rodeo on June and 18.
Lions Club sponsored Swimming Lesson sign-up will be held on June 3 at the Dubois Lions Hall from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more info.
Clark County All Class Reunion will be hosted by Kenneth and Kriss Russel (Class of 1973) during Rodeo Weekend, June 16-18. It begins with a reunion dinner on June 16 at 6 p.m. at their home in Medicine Lodge. It is a potluck dinner with pork ribs provided by the hosts. Fruit, vegetables, salads and desserts and other side dishes are items suggested to bring for the dinner. They have some camping areas available and encourage folks to come stay in the area in order to attend the dinner and then the rodeo. It is a fifty-year reunion for the Class of 1973. They said that anyone who attended CCHS is invited to be there. Some folks will have a chance to get reacquainted. RSVP by going to the Facebook pages of Clark County Community Events or Clark County Bobcats.
Happy Birthday to Maria Gomez, Quinn Calzadias, Marco Ramirez and Connie Hernandez; May 25 — Dillon Tew, Robert Peacock, Emmalee Stewart, J. W. Fitzwater, David Young, Guicella Deonate and Robert Spencer Tarran; May 26 — in memory: Jane Javaux Frederiksen, Jasmine Jackson Mischler, Tosh Grover, Janitizi Furniss, Jenna Quayle, James Farley, Mark Christenson, Randy McClure, Andy McClure and Lucy Gil; May 27 — Brandylan Myers, Sadie Sperl and Dylan Snodgrass; May 28 — Jacob Taylor and David Jenkins; May 29 — Tadd Eddins; May 30 — Sue Furness, Rachel Tweedie, Jackie Hillman and Maria Garcia.
Wedding anniversary greetings on May 27 to Jorge and Guicella Deonate; May 28 — Matthew and Kaitlynn Murdock.
May your Memorial Weekend be wonderfully safe. Please continue to share news with me that you’d like to share here. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.