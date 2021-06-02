CLARK COUNTY— The school year ended for Clark County School District #161 with lots of celebrating. Students in junior and senior high school went to the Waring City Park in Dubois for their last day. They enjoyed outdoor activities in between rain showers. Teachers cooked hot dogs and hamburgers for the students. The Lindy Ross Elementary bunch had sack lunches inside the multi—purpose room that day.
Graduation on May 24 for the Class of 2021 was wonderful. The six graduates were honored with processional and recessional piano music by Deanna Murdock. Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding gave the welcome, followed by Samantha Arriaga, the class Salutatorian. Then Ivy Shifflett, class Valedictorian, spoke. Next was National Honor Society advisor Michelle Stewart who recognized Sammie Arriaga, Macaela Baker and Ivy Shifflett. Class member Carolyna Arteaga introduced their selected speaker, history/government teacher Mike Knight. After that was class history and a thank you to everyone involved in that was given by Macaela Baker. Diplomas were awarded by Dr. Wilding and Board of Trustees Chair Jeri Tavenner. At last, Assistant Superintendent Eileen Holden directed the class to signify their graduation by putting their tassels on the other side. She presented the newest graduates from CCHS. There were many fun shouts and celebration confetti then! Congrats to the Class of 2021…you have already made us proud.
Richard Larsen gave acknowledgment to families with high school graduates who have worked for the Larsen Farms group for many years at the CCHS graduation ceremonies. Jaime Cano, grandfather of Carolyna Arteaga, has worked there 41 years. Elio Ruiz, grandfather of Jonny Ruiz—Perez, has worked there for 27 years.
Guests of Macaela Baker at the CHS graduation included her grandmother Trudy Pitcher, Aunt Skyla and family, all residents in Wyoming. Also Bruce and Sarah Ftizwater—Bovey of Lucille, Idaho, along with their children Sierra and Cordell were there to celebrate with Macaela. Her mom, a teacher at CCHS, Julie Zich said, “It’s been a great, great year!” She is moving from our school to her homeland of South Dakota this summer. Julie was honored by her peers on the last day of school. The employees at the high school building had a cake for her. She said it made her cry. We will miss Julie as she was the driving force and best photographer for the yearbook. Macaela will be moving to Riverton, Wyoming this summer to work and attend Central Wyoming College.
Ivy Shifflett’s guests at graduation included her grandmother Joanne Householder Shenton, her aunt Jo Shenton—Tavenner and her grandpa Dean Shenton, all of Idaho Falls. Cousin Ronda Householder Rodgers came from Iowa to help Ivy celebrate.
Many scholarships were awarded to the Clark Bobcat graduates. Among the many, Valedictorian Ivy Shifflett received was an Idaho State Governor’s award. She was also honored to receive the TOP HAND scholarship at the district high school rodeo in Salmon. It is given in memory of Loren McGarry—Johnson and Mabry McGarry—Neville. Ivy’s mom Susie said that she was given the Idaho scholarship thanks to Dr. Wilding and CCSD teachers who wrote excellent reference letters.
Jonny Perez’s honored guests at graduation were his grandparents Domingo & Gloria Perez and Elio & Elvira Ruiz.
Carolyna Arteaga, Jackie “Boogie” Ruiz, and Samantha Arriaga had family and friends with them for their CHS graduation. Carolyna’s boyfriend was there from Idaho Falls.
State High School Rodeo finals will take place in Pocatello for a week beginning June 5. Ellee Shifflett of the Clark County/ West Jefferson High School team will be competing in break away roping.
Kerri Ellis, of Dubois, is delighted that her granddaughter is going to High School state Rodeo! Jaylee Morton rodeos with the Salmon High School team. She won third in district for barrel racing and fourth in pole bending.
Angie and Albino Calzadias—Ruiz celebrated the 15th birthday of their daughter Jacquelynn with family and friends on May 29. First there was a Roman Catholic service in Roberts for Jackie, then a dinner and dance in Idaho Falls.
Call Bonnie Stoddard soon to enter the Clark County Roundup Rodeo Parade that will be held on June 19. Line up time for the parade is 10 a.m. with a 10:33 start. Parade Marshall and Pioneer Queen this year are John and Linda Henman—Toler of Dubois.
The 1971 CCHS Graduates invite all other alumni of CCHS to join them at the Dubois Rodeo on June 19th at 1pm. to help celebrate their 50 anniversary. If you want to stay after the rodeo and enjoy the steak fry, please meet at the rodeo grounds behind the grandstand. Willa Thomas Swim said, “Check us out on Facebook under Clark County Idaho High School Class of 1971.”
A Class Challenge / War has been issued to CCHS graduates. Funds are being gathered for the school track program. See the “Clark County Bobcats” Facebook page for more details. As of May 27 the Class of 1980 is in the lead! Winners will be announced at the June 5 at the “For the Kids Clark County Cruise” being held at Lindy Ross Elementary. All are welcome.
Karen Wilson is back in Dubois after spending the winter in southern Utah with her daughters Deena and Donna. Joe and Deena Wilson—Williams have moved to Dubois now to live with Karen. It’s great to have that Bobcat Class of 1981 graduate back here!
Meetings planned in Dubois include: City of Dubois today (June 2) at 7pm. Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane meeting on June 9 at 7pm. Please call the respective offices to confirm those meeting dates and times.
Happy Birthday to: June 2 — Kiki Pitman, Colton Jacobson, Peri Joe Thomas, Holden Cade May, Janelle Goldsmith and Troy Fire Stone; June 3 – Dominiqus Calzadias and Logan Leonardson; June 4 – Teresa Dow—Holden; Jessica Hayes, Lindsay Farr O’Brian, Sherri Thomson and JoAnn Trew: June 5 – Maria Martinez; June 6 – Evelyn Bettles, Desiree Hennassy, Jovita Velasquez, Tiffany Corry, Oliver Lopez and Cindy Marvelous Bramwell; June 7 – Aaron Martinez, Dusty Clark, Jacob Speelmon, Brittany Burtenshaw Jacobs and Stephanie Brown Hagenbarth.
Wedding anniversary greetings: June 3 — Debbie and Gordon Small; June 4 – Robert and Taylore May Lang; Jeremy and Sheri Condie; Phillip and Connie Wagoner; Todd and Lori Bowen; June 5 – Brad and Nicol Finck; June 6 – Jeralin and Malinda Ricks; Joe and Ashley Bramwell; June 7 marks 35 Years Together: Eric and Valeri Frederiksen—Steigerwald ; June 7 — Garret and Amber Harrison; June 8 – Richard and Melissa Lundberg.
Happy outdoor rodeo season to you all! Hope to see ya at the Clark County Roundup Rodeo weekend here in Dubois…June 19 and 20. Take good care of one another and please keep me informed of news you’d like to share here.