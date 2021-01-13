CCSD board moves to Thursday meetings

CLARK COUNTY — Students at Clark County Jr./Sr. High School worked on community service projects before Christmas. Then they took the products of their labors to fourteen folks. Each class, grades six through twelve, picked two Clark County residents and made them a fleece blanket. They worked on the blankets, made cards and put together other gifts during their advisory period. On the last day of school before the winter break, the classes got to hand deliver their gifts to their designated friends. Along with the gift delivery was the singing of a song!
•
Bobcat basketball teams continue in competition. The teams are continuing to improve. Junior high boys had their first game of the season on Jan. 8 at home. The girls’ and boys’ Varsity teams also had games that day as they took on the Leadore Mustangs. The next home game in the Bobcat cage is scheduled for Jan. 19 against Taylor’s Crossing.
•
Dr. Steve Shropshire, a professor of physics at Idaho State University, visited Lindy Ross Elementary and the Jr./Senior High School on Jan. 7. He and a couple of his students gave presentations at both schools. Their assemblies are known to be exciting and loud. Junior high student Jordyn Hurst said, “It was awesome! Everything that they did I had never seen before. He stuck two flowers in liquid nitrogen. Once they froze, he hit them against a table, and they shattered like glass. He also took a rubber ball and did the same. Once the ball had broken into pieces, they warmed up and went back to their same stretchiness.”
•
Tess Greenup of Pocatello drove to Dubois on Jan. 6. She visited Danette Frederiksen and the two exchanged Christmas gifts. They both worked at Highland High School in Pocatello where they became friends.
•
Mrs. Smith’s third grade class was seen enjoying a man-made snow hill. It is perfect for sliding down when students get a break from classwork. Retired City of Dubois worker Dick Hunter stays busy plowing snow around our town. The piles he makes turn into fun play places for kids. It’s great to see school students outside with their teachers even in the cold weather.
•
Lions Club scholarship calendars are being delivered. If anyone wants one, they can call Bonnie Stoddard or go to her house to get one.
•
The Dubois Lions Club extends great thanks to our local community and other friends for their support. As a result of the annual Turkey Shoot, they have added funds to continue their service projects. This year the Turkey Shoot did not take place, but raffle tickets and turkeys were sold. The two big raffle prize items were a Traeger cooker that was won by Corrett Palmer. And much to her surprise, Bonnie Stoddard won the Ruger Precision 22 long rifle. She decided to sell the rifle and Retired Sheriff Bart May bought it. Bonnie donated the money from that sale to the Lions Club. Now the Lions are busy with more community projects after a successful Christmas lighting contest in Dubois. They always welcome new members.
•
Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ – LDS is once again allowed to meet in Dubois on Sundays. Throughout the pandemic they have followed health guidelines in Idaho and as directed by their leaders. One member said, “We go to church on Sundays for about 45 minutes. We are glad for that.”
•
Dubois Community Baptist Pastor Warren Cuppy and his wife Jane have been battling the rampant virus. They took a few weeks off being at the Dubois Church. The congregation has missed them. Yet Bret Taylor has filled in to lead Sunday services.
•
A craft night to make Valentine decor is being planned by Laurie Small and Danette Frederiksen. It will be held on Jan.23 at 6:30 p.m. in Dubois. Please contact one of them for more details.
•
CCSD #161 Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding reported that the Board of Trustees changed a portion of Policy 1500 recently. Monthly board meeting decided that instead of the second Monday of each month, the meeting will take place the second Thursday. Starting time will remain at 5:30 p.m. each month. The next board meeting is tomorrow (Jan. 14).
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Aimee Billman, Amy Mickelsen, Terry Hayes, Enrike Cejus, Kellie Galentine, Michelle Ames, Sheree Farr, Eric Rogers and Zoe Antonio; Jan. 14 – Deegan Roedel, Sadie Rose Rogers, and Aaron Alfaro; Jan. 15 – Ramiro Hernandez, Jr., Jorge Deonate, Lance Barg and Megan Holyoak; Jan. 16 – Bobbie Johnson and Marcelo Gonzalez; Jan. 17 – Jana Gutierrez, Alin Valentine Acosta, Micaela Ewing, Ruger Petersen, Cindy Mortensen, Brynlee Kidd, Joyce Christenson and Jazile Gonzalez; Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Andrea Camilli, Patricia Gutierrez, Annie Sue Foster, Morgan Laird, Emily Bramwell, Gabe Egan and Nicole Strong; Jan. 19 – Jim Kruse, Cordell Bovey, Debbie Caudle, Jacob Mickellsen, Emmanuel Paz, Mike Kozloff and Simon Anderson.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Jan. 15 to Kriss and Heather Williams; Rory and Bobbi Krendka; Jan.16 – Oscar and Maria Mendoza.
•
Take it a day at a time out there. Keep me posted on news you’d like to share. Thank you for your care as we all work to stay safe and well.