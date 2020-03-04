MUD LAKE — Little Panther Wrestling held their first practice on Monday in the High School wrestling room. The program is for kids that are 5 years of age up to sixth grade. There is still time to sign up. Practices will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays after school. Tournaments will be Wednesday, Friday or Saturdays. The schedule will be posted on the Little Panther Wrestling Facebook page. You can call Kristin Carpenter at 208-390-7835 with any questions. Practices usually last about 90 minutes. Monday and Tuesday practices will be for all wrestlers. Thursday practices will be for the 4th-6th graders.
•
West Jefferson schools had a special assembly with champion bull rider Garrett Smith last week. He spoke to the junior high and high school students. His message was about the importance of setting goals and staying away from tobacco. Students were able to ask him questions, take pictures with him and get his autograph.
•
Loralie Blake’s third grade class just finished a project where they wrote stories with a snowman as the main character. They each received a “big word” from Ms. Blake that they needed to define and use in the story. The snowmen were built out of craft supplies.
•
Mud Lake Historical Society and Museum will have their annual membership meeting 1:30 p.m. March 21 at the Museum. The purpose of the meeting is the presentation of the annual report, the election of officers and the transaction of other business. The following directors are up for election: Lester Reiss, LaGay Reiss, Trish Petersen and Debbie Caudle. Nominations from the floor will also be accepted. Light refreshments will be provided following the meeting.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Clint Hillman, Sherrie Goodier, Blade Capell, Ruby Mitchell and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 – Jud Torgerson, Marylyn Pancheri, Glenna Caudle and Andrea Ricks; March 6 – Lloyd Barzee, McCaden Hjelm, Mike Telford, Coey Hall, Tyson Simmons and Andrew Mitchell; March 7 – Jay Bingham, Jayde Holdaway and Berkly Pancheri; March 8 – Madelyn Pincock, Rosemary Shively, Tyson Dixon and Matthew Phillips; March 9 – Shawn Hillman, Brice Mitchell, Mike Pincock, Carson Jacobs, Annette Speelmon, Amanda D. Newman and Camry Jacobs; March 10 – Keith Wadsworth, Lori Burtenshaw, Wade Yearsley, Wyatt Williams, Tyrel Twitchell, Katie Stadtman, Kayla Dowdy and Galen Barney; March 11 – Frank Siddoway, Brenda Downs, Crue Holdaway, Sid Ashcraft, Bonnie Wehausen, Clint Hillman and David Sauer.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 5 – Scott and Holly Hulse, Ross and Sheron Newman; March 6 – Tony and Shyla Sauer; March 7 – Wade and Nancy Durham; March 11 – Kliff and Molly Bare.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.