CLARK COUNTY—In this area, ground hogs are often called “rock chucks.” When rock chucks start running around above ground in the daytime outside, then it is Springtime in the Rockies! Just the other day I saw a rock chuck out and about in the afternoon sunshine. That is when I heaved a sigh of relief that spring has truly sprung and perhaps it’s time to start planting a garden. Now it’s time to deal with the tumbling tumbleweeds around here.
School Superintendent Paula Gordon said that all involved in awarding scholarships to two graduating CCHS seniors were “blown away by the essays that the girls wrote!” Dulce Chavez and Marisol Perez were each given $500. The girls applied for the Adelante scholarships by writing essays. They were the only two winners out of twenty -five students who applied. Galo Albor, who works for Westmark Credit Union, along with Gloria Ramirez of US Bank, and Sonia Martinez who works at Idaho State University, presented the scholarships at CCHS on April 16. Mr. Albor said that there was a scholarship committee made up of people who work with the non-profit group Latino Economic and Development Center (LEAD). When Marisol and Dulce attended the Hispanic Youth Symposium in Boise last summer, they found out about the available scholarships from LEAD. “Adelante means going forward and to keep going,” said Mr. Albor. The girls are both planning to further their educations at Idaho colleges.
The Clark County Community Volleyball Tournament is tomorrow at the high school beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner food is available for purchase that night at the concessions stand. All proceeds will go to help junior and senior high volleyball players attend volleyball camp this year. Contact Michelle Ames at 208-576-9670 for more information.
Clark Bobcat track team members have been busy practicing their events and attending track meets. At the April 10 junior high meet in Ririe, Gabe Smith of Medicine Lodge won first place in the 100-meter run. It is common to see Gabe running around Dubois even when he is not in track practice. Good job Gabe, and other track athletes! Keep up the good track and field work.
District Six School rodeo continues with Friday and Saturday rodeos in Leadore this week. Clark County rodeo athletes are happy that the rodeo arena in Dubois is now dry and open for practice. This is the second year that some of the rodeo team members are competing in rifle shooting and shot gun trap shooting events. This year they had those events at the rodeo last weekend at West Jefferson and then will do it again when they go to the high school rodeo in Salmon.
Emmalee Stewart of Dubois, who plays flute in the Clark County junior high band, attended the District Six Honor Band gatherings on April 17. Junior high bands practiced together in St. Anthony and the senior high bands practiced in Rexburg. That evening, the bands all played for the public at BYU-Idaho. Emmalee said that the best part of the honor band day was the “bunch of different schools coming together to play music.”
Clark County FFA advisor Greg Egan reported that the local chapter was given the Gold Emblem rating award at the recent convention in Twin Falls. The group is working toward the Three Star National Chapter award. Their written goals and plans were picked as one of the top ten out of 93 in the state of Idaho. The goals will now go to National FFA to be judged in August. National convention then will take place in Indianapolis in October.
School district business manager Gayle Woods and superintendent Paula Gordon were in Boise on Monday and Tuesday. They attended classes about educational law. Idaho education law experts Anderson, Julian, and Hull sponsor the training time. It is an annual instructional time for giving schools information that is applicable and helpful.
A new ambulance was purchased by the Clark County Emergency Services. It’s brand new and was driven to Dubois on April 18. Jill Egan, Director of Emergency Services, and many of the first responder medical team got to begin training on the new vehicle that day. The old ambulance is still in working order and will be used for Search and Rescue purposes.
Community clean up day for the Beaver Creek Ward on April 13 was a great success. Lucy Thomas and LaNae White’s yards were a couple of the places where the group worked.
Donna Thomas of Dubois, who grew up in Kilgore, on a recent afternoon drive to Kilgore got to visit with another Kilgore native who was in the area. Fern (Siepert) and her husband Virgil Jones of Idaho Falls had also taken an afternoon trip to Kilgore.
The US Sheep Experiment Station has been busy with lambing season. Director Bret Taylor is very happy and continues to be hopeful that the station will remain open for many years to come. This time of year, there are students in veterinary medicine from various colleges/universities who do internships that last for two weeks at the station.
Amber Wright of Circle, Mont. visited in Dubois for a week. She is the daughter of Patty Christenson of Dubois. Amber spent time with her aunt Robin Robinett, Grandma Joyce Christenson, and other family and friends in the area.
Joanne Shenton, a Clark County native and now resident of Idaho Falls, hosted her children for Easter Sunday dinner. Her children are Connie (Shenton) Melton, Tod Shenton, and Susie (Shenton) Shifflett.
Featured book of the week at the Clark County Public Library is “Lincoln’s Last Days” by Bill O’Reilly. Librarian Brenda Laird said that President Lincoln died in the month of April, so it seems appropriate to feature a book about his life.
Happy Birthday today to Bob Spears, Selena Torrez, Marco Ramirez, Steven Tweedie and Allen Laird; April 25 – Kodi Egan and Jolene Farley; — April 26 – Damon Johnston, Christian Panquerne and Chelsea Lassaline; April 27 – Remi Keller, Norma Caballero, Stephanie Williams, and De Egan; April 28 – Leon Gutierrez, Alison Stoddard, Heidi Burns, Ashley King, Kathy Wallin, and Hayden Billman; April 29 – Cody Manuel Calzadias, Shaelyn Bell, Lori Eddins, Cody Webster, Earl Cannon, Laurie Moosman, Jaqueline Ruiz, and Nina Ellis; April 30 – Eastyn Lang, Greg Frith, Bo Billman, and Christine Williams.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on April 27 to Kenneth and Kristine Russell.