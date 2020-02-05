MUD LAKE — There will be no school for students pre-kindergarten through fifth grade Feb. 7 for collaboration day.
The West Jefferson High School boys basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. today at Ririe; the bus will leave at 2:45 p.m. The team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at home with South Fremont, and a game at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at home with Salmon.
Happy Birthday today to Bonnie Savage, Van Burtenshaw and Nicole Ball. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 6 – Babette Soderquist and Jessica Newman; Feb. 7 – Teri Dawn Rigby, Doug Fransen, Gene Stoddart and Keaton Skidmore; Feb. 8 – Cortney Leonard, Rosalba Llamas; Feb 9 – EllaRae Russell, Kay Bare, Dewey Smuin, Ian Ashcraft, Cara Shuldberg, Tayson Gneiting and Jessica Spencer; Feb. 10 – Tyson Burtenshaw, Brian Lundholm, Brian Savage and Kailee Russell; Feb. 11 – Mitch Jacobs, Kyle Nelson, Tobee Christiansen, Allie Stoddart and Blakey Neville; Feb. 12 – Ivory Simmons, Ridge Pancheri, Arvella Case, Bronc Hjelm, Sandy Ward, Bethany Jensen and Henry Palmer.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 10 – Steve and Wendy Worthen; Feb. 12 – Roy and Ruann Yearsley.
The West Jefferson Junior High boys basketball team will have a game at 4 p.m. tomorrow at home with North Fremont. They will have another game at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Soda Springs. Buses leave at 2:30 p.m.
West Jefferson Little Cheerleaders will have a cheer camp for preschool through eighth grade cheerleaders. They will be cheering at the boys varsity home basketball game against Salmon Feb. 12. Practice will be Feb. 10 in the elementary gym and before the game Feb. 12. Contact Annie Dalling for more information.
