RIRIE—J is for Jingle Bells A Christmas Alphabet By Laura Purdie Salas was read by librarian Wendy Mullins to eleven children and their parents last Wednesday for the Story Time and Craft at the Ririe City Public Library. The craft was a bell made of a red Solo Cup that they decorated with ribbon, stick on gems, sequins, and a pipe cleaner stuck through a hole in the bottom of the cup to make a loop to hang from and attaches the bell inside the cup. Ashlee Woodward said, “They always have the cutest craft to go with Story Time and we always enjoy coming every week.”
•
The Ririe Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.
•
The Ririe City Public Library Board meeting has been postponed to Jan. 9 because of New Year’s Day. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
•
Today’s Ririe City Public Library Story Time and Craft will begin at 11:30 a.m. Today’s craft is a chocolate mug.