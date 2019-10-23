GARFIELD —Samantha Stringham, daughter of Steve and Christie Stringham received her mission call to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samantha will be serving in Tampa, Fla. She will be leaving for the Missionary Training Center in November.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garfield First Ward Young Women carved pumpkins for their activity Oct. 15.
The next Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society Temple trip will be Oct. 25. Meet at the Garfield Church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool for the 10 a.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple.
Garfield LDS First Ward will be having a chili cook-off and the ward trunk-or-treat on Oct. 31. The chili cook-off will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the trunk-or-treat will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Garfield LDS Church.
Garfield LDS First Ward scouting for food will be Saturday. They will start picking up food at 9 a.m.
Brigham Young University-Idaho is hosting a community-wide coat donation drive for those who need a coat. They are seeking new and used coats in clean and wearable condition. Donations times are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Coats can be dropped off to a BYU-Idaho I-Serve Volunteer at collection boxes at the Rexburg locations for Albertsons, Broulim’s or Walmart. For more information and questions, email the I-Serve Council at iserve@byui.edu.