GARFIELD—Darl and Diane McMullin enjoyed Christmas with their daughter Christy Herd. The whole family was able to go and all had a wonderful time. Diane also bought a limited edition Toyota C-HR with black and white trim. There were only two made throughout the world.

The single adults had a party at Norma Rounds’ home where they ate and had a lesson from the new manual Come Follow Me, with Barbara Coleman leading the discussion.

It was nice to see Annette Clark at the Rexburg Temple on Tuesday.

Carolee Gregston has reported that her granddaughter Amanda Gregston from Utah, is doing great. She was able to visit during the Christmas Holidays.

Nina Hawkins enjoyed her family Christmas dinner and was so tickled that Santa Claus brought her a big griddle which will make her life easier and so much more fun.

Dallas Christensen reported that his daughter Jessica from St. George, Utah had a baby. He is so thrilled to report that his family is all doing great with the new baby.

The Doug Poole family was able to be visited by each one of their children over the Christmas Holiday. They would come and spend that night and eat and visit.

Gaylen and Julie Summers wanted to report that their Temple Preparation class is finished and that the participants are now ready to go to the temple for their first time.

Young Adults went to Jake Mitchells house and had casseroles and watched some basketball last Monday Night.

Mike and Susan Bezzant along with Jonathon Bezzant and his family were all able to be together for Christmas.

