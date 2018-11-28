MENAN—The Menan Stake will be having Stake baptisms Dec. 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Congratulations to: Kenzi Close of the Menan 2nd Ward and Shiloh Conder of the Menan 1st Ward.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Library Story Hour will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Menan 1st Ward Primary children are hosting a worldwide day of service for The Light the World Program. It will be held Dec. 1 from 3 5 p.m. at the Menan red brick building. They will be tying fleece blankets. Donations of two yards of fleece would be appreciated. If you come to help, please come with scissors to cut and then tie the quilts.
The First Presidency Christmas Devotional will be held Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center and can be watched online at www.lds.org.
Everyone is welcome to come and play Pickleball Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 28- Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick, golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 29- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 30- Super Beef Nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 29- Jane Hunting Dec. 2- Beverly Mercer Dec. 3- Jenny Martinez.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, pleas e contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.