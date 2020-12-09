Christmas Music program scheduled for today

CLARK COUNTY — Tis the season for pleasant surprises. The holidays bring out a lot of extra goodness in people. Recently a representative for a “Secret Santa” showed up in Dubois. He brought a big surprise for local resident Patricia Guiterrez who received a check for a big amount! Patricia is the mother of three children and her husband died unexpectedly several years ago.
Clark County Sheriff Bart May was presented a plaque with a key to the city at the Dubois City Council meeting Dec. 2. Bart May attended the meeting as usual and said when he went to give his very last city report, he walked in and saw most of his family there. Mayor Annette Eddins presented the recognition to May who said, “I have been very blessed to work in and with such a great community. Thank you so much!” Bart grew up in Clark County and has worked hard to take care of our area.
The lampposts on Main Street in Dubois are now decked out for the holidays. City employees Ace Hensley and Kobe Korrell put up the beautiful decorations.
Director of the Clark County Library Brenda Laird has decided to feature a book series. She wrote, “What if you found a secret portal in a professor’s mysterious wintery enchanted land? You would have to ask yourself if the adventure was worth it the minute you entered.” With the answer being “yes,” the fascinating adventure begins. The Narnia Series of books by C.S. Lewis are currently at the library displayed on the front counter. Laird said that she will give a caramel to anyone who takes the Narnia Series challenge and can answer which book tells about caramels. The library will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Kilgore Store is now closed for the season. Arlynn Horne, who runs the store with her dad, Dale, said that on the first day of December they had no one there, so they decided to close for winter.
The virtual performance of Clark County’s Got Talent is on Facebook. Students at Clark County schools were involved in the show. Winners were chosen and announced last week. Ben Stewart took first place for his artwork, Hannah Smith came second with her dance, and Geraldine Gutierrez was third for her art. Honorable mention goes to Shaylee Henman, Tori Dalbeck, Addison Evans and Ivy Shifflett. Music teacher Michelle Stewart worked with the media arts broadcast class to put the video presentation together.
Many school activities have been curtailed because of the COVID virus. Spectators at basketball games will be limited. Masks are required and social distancing in effect as several rows of seats have been covered. Clark county is still in the “green” and the cooperation of everyone is helping keep it that way.
The Christmas music program is scheduled for today at 2 p.m. The live performance is reserved for only students and faculty. It will be made available online for parents and other patrons.
Dr. Blair Wilding, Interim Superintendent for Clark County schools, reported that the second-grade class was awarded the Bobcat Pride Stick for positive behavior and hard work. Other classes in each of the two buildings will be recognized before Christmas.
Christmas service projects are being planned and prepared by students for people in our community. Dr. Wilding said, “It is good for our students to learn to be thoughtful of others, especially at Christmas time.
Junior and Senior High basketball games have been taking place at the Bobcat cage. The teams work hard together to compete in the games.
A retirement lunch was given in honor of Bill Nordstrom at the County Road and Bridge office.
Treva May of Spencer flew to Scottsdale, Arizona for a long weekend trip. Her son, Cade May, is an airline pilot. He and his wife Kelly were able to spend some time with Treva in Arizona.
Dubois Lions Club Scholarship Calendar chairwoman Bonnie Stoddard said the calendar has gone to the printer and will be available soon. Stoddard gathers information from many people and coordinates the effort each year.
Make sure to get your homes and businesses decorated for the Lions Club lighting contest. Judging will take place Dec. 20.
Christmas tree permits are available for sale at the US Forest Service office in Dubois.
Clark County Commissioners meet on Dec. 14 all day. Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meet at the high school library that day at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Carter Eddins, Miguel Ramierez, Paula Bennett Carver, Zac Knudsen, and Paul Spencer Williams; Dec. 10 – Kelly Aguilar, Lauri Burns Sperl, Katie Jill Egan, Violeta Ledezma and Carol Mulholland; Dec. 11 – Lilian Raya, Dominque Isaac Martinez, Kristy Grover, Randy Grover, Cora Rowland, Bill Locascio, Garland Smith, Julie Kirkpatrick Vaughan, Becky Barg and Treva Lou May; Dec. 12 – Brad Finck, Shane Jacobson, Yaetzay Paz, Onni Wilson Lufkin, Dirk Schroeder, Jaxton Crezee, Bret Taylor, Rafael Hevilar, Lian Balderas, and Austin Clements; Laura Zweifel, Taneal Bitsoi and Bill Nordstom; Dec. 13 – Laura Zweifel, Taneal Bitsoi and Bill Nordstrom; Dec. 14 – Destinee Costello, Shannon Costello, Carolyn Heman, Nick Hillman, Jeff Ames and John Phillips; Dec. 15 – Timena Schneider, Ashlee Middleton, Callie Gunter Kidd, Jayden Jesus Cisneros, Kristi Barg and Arturo Cisnero.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Gilberto and Jenny Perez; Dec. 11 – Jay and Carolyn Henman; Dec. 13 – Felix and Lourdes Rodriguez; Dec. 15 – Keveni and Laurie Small.
Happy almost Christmas ya all. Enjoy the season of extra light and love. Please let me know any news you may want reported here. Thanks to you all for your continued support.