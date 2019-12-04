MENAN — The Rigby High School football team won the 5A State Title.
The Boy Scout of America leaders of the Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are meeting at 7:30 tonight at the Roberts LDS Church for a Scout Roundtable.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Menan City Hall. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Annis LDS Ward will have their ward Christmas Party at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Menan LDS Stake Center.
•
The Menan LDS Third Ward will be having their ward Christmas Party at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Menan Stake Center.
•
The First Presidency LDS Christmas Devotional will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. It can be viewed at the Menan Stake Center, at www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on BYUtv.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Dec. 4 – Walking taco with Dortios, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 5 – Chicken burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 6 – Hearty chicken soup, garlic toast, mozzarella cheese stick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 9 – Hot diggity dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 10 – Game day pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 5 – Shelly Fullmer Dec. 9 – Megan Olsen
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.