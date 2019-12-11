GARFIELD — A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake Young Women leadership meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Rigby South Stake Center in the Relief Society room. This is a leadership training for all Young Women adult leaders (presidencies, secretaries, advisors and specialists).
Garfield LDS First Ward had a turkey bowl Thanksgiving morning at the Garfield LDS church.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson were going to Nevada for Thanksgiving to spend it with their daughter Jessika, but the southern weather wasn’t so warm. They ended up spending it with Kevin’s parents in Ririe along with his sister Sheila Lewis and her husband Mike Lewis. Kevin and Natalie’s daughter Ashley came home from Logan, Utah to spend it with them.
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their Christmas Devotional at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The program was broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City via satellite and online streaming. It included Christmas messages by the General Authorities and General Officers of the church. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square provided music.
The Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society is having a Christmas devotional 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Garfield LDS church in the Relief Society room. Those who want are asked to bring hors d’oeuvre or dessert to share. A children’s class provided by the Young Women will be available during the activity.
The Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society temple trip is coming up on Dec. 20. Those attending can meet at the Garfield LDS church to carpool at 8:50 a.m. or at the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the 10 a.m. session.
Rigby LDS South Stake will have a youth multi-stake dance 9 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
Garfield LDS First Ward will be having its Christmas program noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Garfield LDS church. Friends and neighbors may be invited. There will be no other meetings held this day.
Congratulations to Blake Anderson, the son of Mike and Serena Anderson, on his marriage to Katelyn Watts from Texas. They were married Nov. 19.