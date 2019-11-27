Christmas tree lighting in Dubois next week

CLARK COUNTY — It’s that time of year around here when the wind blows the thistle bushes around. The wind also blows snow off the mountains. Most of the October snow melted off the Centennial Range that is visible from Dubois. More snow is certainly on the way. Lynn Tomlinson was at the store in Dubois the other day and said not much snow accumulated where he and wife Lana May live at the Silver Spur Ranch.
Clark County junior and senior high school students, faculty and staff are having a fun competition as they raise money to buy fabric to make a blanket. The leadership class will make the blanket to be given to an elderly person in the community. There are collection jars for each grade, sixth through 12th, and one for the employees/staff to put money in for the project.
Lindy Ross Elementary preschool and kindergarten teacher Jolene Johnson said Diane Earnest came to Dubois to help the grade school students with an art project Nov. 7. Diane works with the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. The museum has provided special art instruction for LRE since 2011.
The Voice of Democracy — an essay contest sponsored by the American Legion — winners in our school district this year are Aidee Arriaga, Yareida Puentes and Bubba Summers. They read their winning essays at the Veterans Day assembly at Clark County High School. Each winner was presented with $35.
Mike Knight’s U.S. History class had a guest speaker Nov. 21. Former state representative Karey Hanks spoke about various forms of government and discussed the American Constitution with the students.
Clark County Bobcat basketball games have begun. The girls’ junior high teams went to Swan Valley Nov. 20. Then they played Nov. 25 in the Sho-Ban jamboree. They play in Leadore Dec.7. Their first home game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 against Swan Valley. On Dec. 12 they face Leadore in the Bobcat cage. The boy’s high school basketball teams begin competing Dec. 6, playing against Watersprings. Then they play at Rockland Dec. 7. Their first home game is slated for Dec. 12 against Leadore.
Clark County road and bridge supervisor Darrin May attended meetings in Boise last week.
Marty Owen of Dubois was presented the 2019 Larsen-Miller National Agricultural Aviation Association award in Orlando, Fla. last week. He was acknowledged for his “outstanding contributions to his community.” Marty and his wife Conni met with niece Sarah and her husband Paul Miller who live in Connecticut and had traveled to Florida as well. Conni and Marty both work in various capacities in the community by volunteering for firefighting efforts, search and rescue needs and keeping local history alive at the Heritage Hall Museum.
Sheriff Bart May and other Clark County elected officials attended District Six meetings recently in Rigby.
Jon and Sheree Farr of Dubois hosted an early Thanksgiving dinner for family members Nov. 23.
Western Springs Cowboy Church in Clark County for the month of December will be held at the Dubois Community Baptist Church Dec. 15. All are welcome at 12:30 p.m. for a meal followed by music and a message.
Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes were once again collected at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. The gifts were prayed over at the worship service Nov. 24 and then sent on to Idaho Falls. From there they will be sent to the Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child headquarters where they will be grouped together and sent to children worldwide.
The Clark County Public Library has been serving the 21st Century Grant students who have been bicycling from Lindy Ross Elementary to the library Fridays. Library director Brenda Laird recently read “There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Turkey” by Lucille Colandro to the children. After that, they played some library games. Then, they were taught their monthly craft project by Laurie Small, 4-H director. They decorated pine cones with sparkles. The crafts created at the library will be on display at the Christmas tree lighting post party Dec. 2. It begins at 6 p.m.
The City of Dubois council meeting will take place after the local tree lighting celebration Dec. 2.
Clark County Commissioners are scheduled to meet Dec. 9 all day.
The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Happy Birthday today to Alice Phillips, Angela Panquerne, Emilee Thomas, Wayne Whitmill, Marty Barrus and Travis Schlader; Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving Day – Kaysen Thompson, Jenny Perez and Adelle Grover; Nov. 29 – Sylvia Cannon, Jenny Jacobson McAllister and Kylie Holyoak; Nov. 30 – Shane Brown, Garrett Harrison, Lisa Clements, Broden Jacobs, Luz Elena Espinoza, Debbie Foster, Joan Collett and Kayson P. Thompson; Dec. 1 – Brogan Nelson, Oscar Figueroa, Jesus Calderon and Jackie Hooper; Dec. 2 – Bridger Small, Stella Small, Anna Alatriste, Heidi Aguilar, Kendre Spoklie and Rebekah Schroeder; Dec. 3 – Cameron Davis, Alohis Ramirez, Loni Fitzwater Williams, Lynn Tomlinson, Jenifurry King Taylor and Michael Collins.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to: David and Kathy Young, Dax and Kylee Tomlinson, Shane and Diane Jacobson, and Jeremy and Kim Milloway; Nov. 28 – Brett and Amy Murdock; Nov. 30 – Rick and Julie Kirkpatrick-Vaughan; Dec. 3 – Steve and Bev Gilger.
Enjoy the season of celebrating our nation’s great abundance. Give thanks always and watch out for those tumbling tumbleweeds!