City of Dubois recognized for twenty year participation in Tree City USA

DUBOIS — Lindy Ross Elementary (LRE) held their annual Play Day on May 19. There was a good amount of jumping, running and other events that afternoon by students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
•
Clark County Junior High students visited there and toured the historical ghost town. They also went to the Beaverhead County Museum in Dillon, MT.
•
Dubois celebrated Arbor Day on May 18. Teachers and students from LRE, along with Mayor Annette Eddins, planted two trees at Waring City Park. They had help from city maintenance workers Ace Hensley and Austin Borresen. The City of Dubois was awarded a certificate for participating 20 years in the Tree City USA program. Mayor Eddins accepted the award from Gerry Beck.
•
Dubois Community Baptist Church hosted the annual Senior Tea on May 22. It was originally an event for the graduating senior girls, their moms and grandmothers. It was a hat and glove affair with ladies dressed up. Over the years the tea has been held to honor the graduating senior boys and girls.
•
Weekend trips to the great outdoors are popular now. Chris and Mandy Baker of Dubois had a fishing trip to Island Park reservoir on May 14.
•
Mayor Eddins said that the Arbor Day event is a great way to improve the local park. She said that the city of Dubois received a grant that will pay for new playground equipment and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) approved restrooms. There was a survey done of community members to find out what improvements they would like to see. Eventually there will be a walking path around the park.
Clark County Emergency Management Director Jill Egan announced that a new ambulance has arrived in Dubois. There was extraction training for ambulance volunteers and other emergency responders on May 19.
•
Unique visitors to Dubois last week were Alan and Karen Richards of Depot Bay, Oregon. The couple was headed to their summer place in Sandpoint. During the winter they stayed in Lakeside, Arizona and traveled around parts of southeastern Texas.
•
4–H day camps will begin in June. This year there will be special “Out of the Box” projects for art, gardening and space study. All projects will be scheduled and announced soon according to 4–H coordinator Laurie Small. She said there are six steers, ten pigs and two lambs being raised by 4–H students for their livestock projects.
•
The Dubois City Council monthly meeting is scheduled for June 1 at 7pm.
•
Happy Birthday to: Emmalee Stewart, Robert Peacock, J.W. Fitzwater, Robert Spencer Tarran, Guiella Deonate and David Young; May 26 – Jasmine Jackson, Tosh Grover, Janitizi Furniss, Jenna Quayle, James Farley, ark Christenson, Andy McClure, Randy McClure and Lucy Gil; May 27 – Dylan Snodgrass, Sadie Sperl and Brandylan Myers; May 28 – David Jenkins and Jacob Taylor; May 29 – Tadd Eddins; May 30 (Memorial Day) – Sue Furniss, Rachel Tweedie, Jackie Hillman and Maria Garcia; May 31 – Blair Wilding, Joanna Figueroa, Matt Hoggan, Kim Melish, Jeanette Holden and Joey Costello.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on May 27 to Jorge and Guicella Deonte.
•
Have a wonderfully safe Memorial Day weekend. May we honor those who have served and gone on with great respect.