ROBERTS — The City of Roberts has released the watering schedule as part of the water conservation effort. Even numbered addresses will water Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Odd numbered addressed will water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. There should not be any watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Roberts City Hall will close early at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 for training purposes. The office will be open regular hours again on May 18.
The City of Roberts will be managing weeds this year in city limits. They will be using chemical, fire, and mowing methods to reduce the presence of invasive weeds in city right-of-ways. Residents are highly encouraged to manage the weeds on their own property to help the effort and, if needed, to utilize the help of Jefferson County Weed Control, which is located in Roberts. They have spray backpacks and other programs available to help county residents eliminate weeds. They can also identify weeds and plants from pictures to help prescribe the best way to eliminate the weeds.
Happy Birthday to Amanda Tomchak, Andrea Collins, Jesse Tomchak, Jim Simon and Miranda Ibarra. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 18 — Kendall Rolfe; May 19 — Betty Day, Christopher Jacob Lamb, Joel Robison and Lisa Landon; May 20 — Riley Timmous and Trevor Walker; May 21 — Adeline Gosch; May 22 — Case Martin, Dewey Williams, Logyn Harris, Maria Linares and Mike Janson; May 23 — Lucas Ritchie and Treyson Sharp.
Happy Anniversary to Jessey and Shannon Albertson on May 20, Brady and Samantha Jones on May 21, Dustin and Lisa Stibal on May 23.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: May 18 — Pulled pork on a bun, pinto beans, French fries, fruit choice and milk variety; May 19 — Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; May 22 — Mac & cheese, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; May 23 — Popcorn chicken, baked potato w/topping, fruit choice and milk variety; May 24 — Walking taco, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
