ROBERTS — The City of Roberts has released the watering schedule as part of the water conservation effort. Even numbered addresses will water Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Odd numbered addressed will water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. There should not be any watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Roberts City Hall will close early at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 for training purposes. The office will be open regular hours again on May 18.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.