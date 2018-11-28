Four Rigby City appointed officials received a three percent pay increase Nov. 15 after a brief executive session during the Rigby City Council meeting.
City Clerk Dave Swager, Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley and City Attorney Robin Dunn each received a three percent raise.
Swager said there were sufficient funds in this year’s budget to support the three percent increases.
Prior to approval, the council indicated that each of the appointed officials said that they would prefer the raise be given to their employees rather than to themselves.
“I think that’s great, it shows great leadership,” Councilman Benson Taylor said.
“I think the gesture is very, very nice,” Councilman Kirk Olsen said.
Despite that the council decided the raises were appropriate.
“I think that we have an incredible group of leaders that run this city,” Mayor Jason Richardson said. “You guys are the face of the city.”
With that the council unanimously approved the wage increases.