City-wide clean up successful

CLARK COUNTY — Independence Day in Clark County was celebrated in a variety of ways. Many people went to Spencer to see the “twice around the block” parade. People came from miles around to enjoy the fun there. Folks who were in the area camping had an opportunity to come down out of the mountains and enjoy a good time in the “Opal Capital of North America,” Spencer, Idaho.
Treva Holden May of Spencer hosted a picnic for family and friends. Some of those who at the picnic were her uncles Lyle (Allene) and Kent (Eileen) Holden, her aunt Jeannette (Laura) Holden, brother Mike (Laurie) Holden, sister Corrie (Efren) Serrano and family, daughter Taylore (Robert) Lang, grandchildren, niece Jasmine Jackson, nephews Jordan (Katie) Jackson, and Dallon Holden and a variety of friends. They celebrated the Fourth of July together on their family property in Spencer. Lyle Holden is the mayor of Spencer.
Dave Lent and family had a golf contest at their place in Spencer. They spent Independence Day afternoon playing through on a very beautiful and challenging course.
Clark County Historian Bonnie Stoddard was at the historic Rock House at Huntley Canyon in Spencer during the afternoon of July fourth. She said that she enjoyed sharing Spencer stories with those who visited.
Summertime residents in Kilgore, Dave and Sandy Hart, stopped in for lunch in Dubois. Danette Frederiksen was very happy to visit with them there. They live in Idaho Falls during the winter months.
Tyson and Lana Barg Schwartz of Dubois and their children enjoyed a visit from Tyson’s parents last week. Bob and Tera Schwartz of Moscow, Idaho visited for a week. A good time was had by all.
Beaver Creek still has water flowing through Dubois as it feeds some of the irrigation ditches. It is unusually late in the season for so much runoff water.
There was a city-wide clean-up effort in Dubois last weekend. The city council encouraged citizens of the town “to take some pride in beautifying their property.” A letter was sent with July’s city utility bills to announce that on July 10 and 11, the county dump would be open for the city-wide clean-up. Yard debris was allowed at the dump for free on those two days. Clay Roselle was available to pick up any old vehicles that needed to be removed. Our town is certainly enhanced by the work of each citizen to keep it looking good.
4-H leaders worked at the rodeo grounds in Dubois July 9 with some horse club members. They were cleaning up after the Dubois rodeo weekend.
Danette Frederiksen of Dubois has been hosting her younger sister Valeri Steigerwald of Medical Lake, Wash. and niece Clairissa Frederiksen of Moscow, Idaho this week.
Condolences to the family of Don Zufelt who passed away July 8. He lived in Shelley and spent a lot of time in Humphrey and Spencer. He was married to the late Betty Holden Zufelt. A memorial for Don was held at the Spencer cemetery July 11.
There are blossoms on potato plants out in the fields around our county. A lot of hay is being cut and baled in the area. It is good to see the ripe fields. Hared to believe that harvest time is just around the corner.
Clark County Cowboy Church is scheduled for July 19. Contact Conni Owen or Lisa Ward for details.
Happy Birthday to: today – Samie Laird, Kristine Frederiksen, Cameron Graves, Amanda Glover, Lorenso Lisneros and Ryan Eddins; July 16 – John Kidd, John Farley and Bill Snodgrass; July 17 – Vicente Aguilar, Elise Doschades, Kim Black, Jerom Smith, Ashley Leonardson, Refugio Garza, Pheadra Monroe, Kesha Lewis and Theresa Garza; July 18 – Ryder Kidd, Garrett Laird, Patricia Aguilar, Challis Bloxham and Jill Phillips; July 19- Jerri Larick Shively, Nihach Junior Noriega, Andie Barg, Jerry Mortel, Trai Bell, Teagan Choate and Marcos Acosta; July 20 – Ken Gifford, Augustus Tomlinson, Melissa Hernandez, Vicki Beckman, Rebeca Heiken and Maribel Raya; July 21 – Ran Dixon, Erica Perez, Celena Himill and Christian Weibell.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: July 16 – Conn and Ashley Crezee; July 18 – Rick and Ronda Schroeder; Dave and Becky Crezee; July 19 – Rick and Debbie Caudle; July 21 – Keith and Cindy Bramwell; Brian and Jamie Johnston.
Thank you all for your continued support and good news to share in this column.