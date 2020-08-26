MENAN — Clay Cottle, son of Darin and Anita Cottle of Menan, and Allie Clark, daughter of Rod and Kathy Clark of Rigby, are getting married Aug. 28. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Venue in Rigby.
Midway Elementary will be having a Back to School Night Sept. 1. Due to COVID-19 and wanting to maintain social distancing, there will be three separate times to come to the Back to School Night. The students with names that end with A-H will be meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. The students with names that end with I-Q will be meeting from 5:40 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. The students with names that end with R-Z will be meeting from 6:20 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Jefferson School District #251 teachers will have Teacher Workdays Aug. 26-28 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1. School with resume in class instruction Sept. 2.
Pickleball is still going strong. They play from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan City Park. Anyone is welcome to come and play.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 26 – Brandy Shippen; Aug. 28 – Glenda White; Sept. 1 – Louise Gitchell.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.