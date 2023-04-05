Clark County athletes host Battle Ball soccer Tournament

DUBOIS — It is time for Easter egg hunts, so the lack of snow and some extra sunshine will be nice.
Clark County Schools Spring Break week was a busy one for many local families. Jeff and Michelle Ames took their children to Boise where they visited with Jeff’s parents Eric and Terri. His mom is Terri Shenton Ames. They also spent time with Jeff’s brother and sister.
Tyson and Lana Schwartz traveled with their children to Moscow, Idaho where they stayed with Tyson’s parents Bob and Tera Schwartz. Lana said they had lots of fun spending time with family.
Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois has been busy keeping up with the activities of his children. His daughter Raelynn Jorgensen Wilding of Dubois went to Nome, Alaska to visit her husband Phillip who is working there. Their children got to stay with their aunts in Crystal in Pocatello and Kayla in Idaho Falls. His son Greg and wife Stephanie had a three-week trip to Japan. Greg served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Japan. The couple visited people t met while on his mission and took in many sights in Japan. Orvin said he was alone in his house on the night of March 30 and it was very quiet!
Randy and Jill Grover of Dubois took some time during Spring Break to go to Corvallis, Oregon. They visited Randy’s brother Rodney and his wife Sharon.
Many Clark County school students stayed home during their spring break. CCHS Senior Priscyla Perez of Dubois worked at the local deli during her break. She and others who work there are learning to make the new brand of pizza that is being offered where they work.
Captain Cade May, his wife Kelley and their daughter Madilyn stayed in Spencer with his parents Darrin and Treva May March 28-30. They live in Boise. Cade’s sister Taylore, her husband Rob Lang and their children Bowen and Eastyn of Roberts visited the group on March 30 in Dubois.
The Clark County Track and Field team hosted a Battle Ball Soccer Tournament, with the Army National Guard on March 24. They bring big plastic soccer balls for humans to get in and play soccer while they wear them. There were teams made up of elementary school students, school clubs and athletes, local businesses and family members. There were tamales, cinnamon and orange rolls for purchase at the event. All proceeds go towards purchasing new track and field uniforms.
Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald of Dubois won the drawing, held at the soccer ball tournament, for the quilt that is made of neckties of the late Jim Farley. Proceeds from the raffle ticket sales go towards a new score table in the CCHS gym in memory of Mr. Jim Farley.
A training session for the Camas Creek Rural Fire Prevention Association (CCRFPA) was held in Dubois on March 29. Emily Barker with the Bureau of Land Management was the trainer. Volunteers met to gear up for fire season. President of the CCRFPA is Richard Savage.
Clark County citizens took part in a meeting to brainstorm and gather information about business incubation on March 30. Rick Miller, a consultant with Altura Community Consulting (in Rexburg), led the group. They met at the local clothing and housewares exchange in Dubois. Taci Stoddard, an intern with Miller, was also at the gathering. Current business owners, entrepreneurs and others who are interested in helping Dubois grow attended the lunch meeting. Another meeting will take place soon. Anyone who would like more information can call 208-356-4524.
LaNae White of Dubois celebrated the birthday of her twin grandsons Justin and Gary on March 30. They went to Idaho Falls for the day.
Little Bobcats Basketball League practice and games have resumed after a hiatus during Spring Break. Due to so many student athletes taking part in the program, there are now two practice times on Thursdays. Grades one and two practice at 6 p.m. Grades three and four practice at 7 p.m. Their games are usually on Saturday mornings.
Easter Sunday is April 9. The Dubois Community Baptist Church will have a breakfast at 8 a.m. that day. Then the worship service will be at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to be there to celebrate the holiday.
Upcoming meetings in Dubois: Clark County Commissioners on April 10 beginning at 9 a.m.; City of Dubois Council April 12 at 7 p.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees on April 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Elsie Mae Kinghorn, Londyn Thompson, Coltin Mickelsen Miand Maggie May Taylor; April 6 — Mike Locascio, Wes Crezee, Craig Grimes-Graeme, Joan Carter and Beau Kidd; April 7 — Leo Williams, Kiya Tarpley Green, Joel Holyoak and Jodi Goodsell; April 8 — First birthday for the Furniss Twin Boys, Jimmy Babcock, M.J. Mortel, Avie Mortel, Paul Messick, Richard Larsen Mistydawn Holyaok and Sierra Sill; April 9 — Eli Nelson and Jerry Nordstom; April 10 — Dillon Babcock, Dyxie Rose Garner, Jesus Perez, Lucas Vaughan and Alex Gilnski; April 11 — Shikera Charran Garza, Kaelin Walton, Isaac Martinez, Kevin Kadel and Nathan Rogers.
Wedding anniversary greetings to Marcos and Jaqueline Acosta- Gonzales; Josh and Kallie Ewing; April 8 — Rick and Karen King; April 9 — Alonzo and Silveria Calzadias; April 11 — Herry and Timena Schneiday.
Happy Holy Week to those of you whom celebrate it. Happy first week of April to you all! Please continue to share news with me to report here. Call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
