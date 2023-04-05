Clark County athletes host Battle Ball soccer Tournament

Participants in the soccer ball tournament at CCHS on March 24 push each other around to get the ball and score a goal.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — It is time for Easter egg hunts, so the lack of snow and some extra sunshine will be nice.

Clark County Schools Spring Break week was a busy one for many local families. Jeff and Michelle Ames took their children to Boise where they visited with Jeff’s parents Eric and Terri. His mom is Terri Shenton Ames. They also spent time with Jeff’s brother and sister.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.