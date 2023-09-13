Clark County athletic teams playing through the season

Clark Bobcat Jr. High Volleyball team celebrates a point scored at their tournament on Sept. 8. Pictured above, from left to right are: Yamilet Sanchez, Coach Janeth Chavez, Charlee Grover, Aniston Cross, Estefania Ledezma and Lyndsey Perez.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS —Fall sports are well underway with the Clark County Bobcat Football team playing their first home game on Sept. 1 in Dubois. They took on the Mackay Miners in a six-man football game. The Bobcats lost, yet they played their hearts out that day. Their next game is on Sept. 15 at Twin Bridges, Monday; it’s slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The Bobcat Volleyball team has been busy with games at home and away. The High School team helped with the Junior High annual volleyball tournament on Sept. 8. Both gyms at Clark County Jr/Sr. High School were full with players, coaches, helpers, families and friends taking part in the volleyball action. The Bobcats took on the Rockland B team and won. Next they faced the Sheridan, Wyoming Panters and won. Their last two games that day were against Grace Lutheran B team and the Sheridan Panther’s C team.


