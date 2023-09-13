Clark County athletic teams playing through the season

Clark Bobcat Jr. High Volleyball team celebrates a point scored at their tournament on Sept. 8. Pictured above, from left to right are: Yamilet Sanchez, Coach Janeth Chavez, Charlee Grover, Aniston Cross, Estefania Ledezma and Lyndsey Perez.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
DUBOIS —Fall sports are well underway with the Clark County Bobcat Football team playing their first home game on Sept. 1 in Dubois. They took on the Mackay Miners in a six-man football game. The Bobcats lost, yet they played their hearts out that day. Their next game is on Sept. 15 at Twin Bridges, Monday; it’s slated to begin at 7 p.m.
The Bobcat Volleyball team has been busy with games at home and away. The High School team helped with the Junior High annual volleyball tournament on Sept. 8. Both gyms at Clark County Jr/Sr. High School were full with players, coaches, helpers, families and friends taking part in the volleyball action. The Bobcats took on the Rockland B team and won. Next they faced the Sheridan, Wyoming Panters and won. Their last two games that day were against Grace Lutheran B team and the Sheridan Panther’s C team.
The Junior High volleyball team is slated to play at home taking on the Leadore Mustangs on Sept. 13 with start time of 4:30 p.m. Then they will play at home against Watersprings on Sept. 20 with start time at 4:30. High School Bobcat Volleyball games are scheduled at home on Sept. 14 vs. Grace Lutheran starting at 6 p.m. They play again at home in a Tri-Match with the ShoBan Chiefs and North Gem Cowboys on Sept. 16. Those games have a 2 p.m. start time. Please support the Bobcat sports teams by attending games as you are able.
Clark County Future Farmers of America (FFA) will meet with their advisor Cheyenne Jensen, parents and coaches on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Ms. Jensen’s classroom. It will be a meeting for discussion about the benefits of membership and a Question and Answer time for those in attendance. The Clark County FFA Chapter is for grades 9-12.
School Superintendent Eileen Holden reported that the high school students had a field trip to the Horse Butte Wind Farm on Sept. 7. She is hoping that the opportunities to go to such places will spark possible career interests in our students.
Donna Thomas of Dubois welcomed a visit from her cousin Terri Knotwell Small and her husband Bruce as they were returning to their Pocatello home from their summer place in Island Park last week.
LaPreal Henman of Dubois and her dog Cricket drove to Old Town, Idaho where they stayed with LaRene Hurst (widow of Richard Hurst). Their week-long trip (Aug. 31- Sept. 6) included a visit with LaPreal and LaRene’s brother John Bell in Spokane, Washington.
Brett Shenton, daughter of Tod and Carolyn Shenton of Medicine Lodge, has returned home from living in Arkansas. She moved back in August and will be living in Idaho Falls soon. If you see a pretty light blue car with Arkansas license plates in Dubois or the surrounding areas, stop and say “welcome back, Brett!”
Ivy and Ellee Shifflet, Clark County Bobcat graduates who grew up in Medicine Lodge are now going to school at Idaho State University. They both are on the ISU Bengal Rodeo Team. The ISU Rodeo will be held in Pocatello Sept. 15 and 16.
Matt Hoggan, along with family and friends, had a traditional wagon train trail ride in the Medicine Lodge area during Labor Day weekend. They had draft horses pulling a buckboard wagon and a couple of sheep camps.
Carlie and Jonah Neville along with their daughter Peyton moved from Dillon, Montana to Dubois in August. He is working for the U.S. Forest Service. They’re living in one of the USFS houses.
Josie and Killick Mickelson are new to Dubois and just recently moved here from Utah. They are living in the house that her dad bought and has been remodeling. The house once belonged to Charles and Lola Haight.
Clark County Commissioners will host a dinner for Clark County employees, volunteers and their families on Sept. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Waring City Park.
Idaho Food Bank monthly distribution in Dubois this month is scheduled for the fourth Wednesday instead of Tuesday. So food bank day will be on Sept. 27. It begins around 10 a.m. or whenever the truck arrives from Pocatello.
A birthday party to celebrate Everly Kirkpatrick’s second birthday was held at home in Dubois with her parents Saige and Dalton on Sept. 2. In attendance there were grandparents there from Jerome (Dalton’s family), Blake and Lisa Brown-Kirkpatrick of Hamer the maternal grandparents, great grandmother Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois, and great grandparents Sid and Jan Brown of Hamer.
Meetings in Dubois this week include the City Council on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and the Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees meet on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthdayto Melina Maldonado, Bailie Bramwell, Keagen May, Brooks Todd Bowen, Abigale Nordstom, Braxton Ramirez, Taylor Beattie, Sergio Noriega Caldera and Dave Kilgore Hart; Sept. 14 — Braxton Fenn, Ivan Bobcat Perez, Lanna Morris, Lela Farley Marino and Isaac Mortensen; Sept. 15 — Rhylee Morelda, Natalie Pierce and Yareidy Puentes; Sept. 16 — Spencer Crezee, Ashley Bramwell, JoEllen Smith, Denny Frith, Jamie Neel, Dianne Mortel and Eusebio Perez; Sept. 17 — Taycen Fred Tomlinson, John Van Epps, Boston Condie, Weston Miller, Nikki Black, Leilani Toelcke, Jolene Bean Olsen and Saige Kirkpatrick; Sept. 18 — Irene Raya, Marshall Myers, Richard Cowlishaw, Gary Smith, Marnie Wood, Fernando Espinoza, Brooklyn Deonate, Kellee Mickelsen and Bellamy Babcock; Sept. 19 — Hallie Kleweno, Jake Laird Sperl, Tanner Genetti, Richard Lundberg, Scotty Pfenninger, Christopher Martinez, Ashton Gust, Jencee Reardon and Dylan Mateo Martinez.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Chuck and Deb White; Sept. 14 — Bart and Carrie Tomlinson-May; Sept. 17 — Norman “Tubb” and Jeri Tavenner.
Thank you for the good and informative news you share. Please do call or text me at 208-221-5380 with news you’d like to share here.
