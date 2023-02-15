Clark County basketball athletes honored at last home game

DUBOIS — A Valentine’s dance was held at Clark County High on Feb. 9 for Junior High students. The high school dance is scheduled for Feb. 11.
Clark Bobcat senior boys were honored at their last home basketball game on Feb. 3. Three graduating boys and their families took center court at the Bobcat cage before the game began. Ivan Perez, Byron Sanchez Perez and Gabe Smith have spent many years as Bobcat athletes.
Bonnie Stoddard received a chorus of “Happy Birthday” from the crowd gathered at the Clark County vs Taylor’s Crossing basketball game. It was her 92nd birthday.
Teachers of the Month for January at Clark County Schools were announced on Feb. 9. Lindy Ross chose fourth grade teacher Sheena Hawker to honor. The junior/senior high chose counselor/teacher DeeAnne Taylor.
Math coaching for Clark County teachers took place on Feb. 3. School superintendent Eileen Holden said that it is “to help coordinate schools as one. It would allow us to have an interactive class online.” Students could get advanced math that way.
Clark County students who took part in the Entrepreneurship Class attended the Feb. 9 board of trustees meeting. The students who were there are Ameyalli Ruiz, Holden Stevens and Ben Stewart. They reported on the business they started which they named “Bobcat Designs” which designed t-shirts and hoodies.
Junior/senior high school teacher Cheyenne Jensen presented information about the Personal Skills class at the Feb. 9 school board meeting. There are seven students in the class. They chose a service project which was shoveling snow for Dubois residents. During the remainder of the class term they will work on individual skills including writing a resume and a cover letter for job interviews.
Sarah Johnson of Shelley was in Dubois on Feb. 7. She works with Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center. Once a week (Tuesdays) she visits Lindy Ross Elementary for abuse prevention education. She works at schools in Clark and Jefferson counties.
Clark County Schools superintendent and high school principal Eileen Holden attended a principal’s network conference in Boise on Feb. 9. The network meets three times a year.
Dave and Annette Zweifel of Dubois hosted their son Matt, his daughter Ashley and his granddaughter Jade at their home Feb. 8-10. Matt helped his parents with some projects around the house.
Wyatt and Heidi Kinghorn and their three daughters enjoyed a day of playing in the snow at their home in Medicine Lodge on Feb. 4. The family attended the Bobcat basketball game the night before.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois announced that her grandson Sedar Beckman is a representative for Idaho Grain Growers. He represents the Idaho Falls area. Justin Place of Hamer represents that area. The two men went to a Grain Growers Association conference in Washington, DC as part of the Idaho delegation. They were there Feb. 6 and 7.
The Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative general manager Valeri Steigerwald said that the Feb. 8 annual member’s meeting went well. She said, “It was nice to have members there. We are looking forward to a good year ahead.”
A celebration of life for Ernie and Kay Sill will be held at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dubois on Feb. 15. The memorial begins at 12:30 until 3:00 p.m. Internment will be at the Dubois cemetery following the service.
Happy Birthday to Payton Donald Shenton, Paige Shenton Schrieber, Breanna Toelcke, Russell Roedel, Arya Lewis and Mike Knight; Feb. 16 — Jan May, Ruben Martinez, R.J. Kleweno, Eric Garcia, Steve H. Hinkley, and Cody Kidd; Feb. 17 -Neil Wood and John Kilgore Hagenbarth; Feb. 18 — Lourdes Maldonado, Avaro Resendiz, Rachel Grover, Mathew Murdock, Martha Anaya and Amber Sperl; Feb. 19 — Rhett Jacobs, Brock Egan, Peyton Paulk; Martin Aguilar, Kolby Kozloff and Rebecca Aguilar; Feb. 20 –(Presidents Day) — Kayden Barker, Jeff Mortel, Samantha Arriaga, Brooklyn Hensley, Stepanie Marino, Nicole Garcia and Riley Sperl; Feb. 21 — Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald, Ron Barg, Reagan Williams, Heidi Billman, Morti Billman,Ron Schlader, Nathan Mortiner and Adrian Orum.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Feb. 16 to Ruben and Guadalupe Martinez; Miguel and Hermilia Hernandez; Feb. 17 — Jeff and Heidi Burns; Roger and Kay Whitmill; Feb. 20 — Rigoberto and Connie Hernandez; Feb. 21 — Beau and Callie Kidd.
Have a safe and Happy Presidents weekend. Please let me know of any news you’d like to share here. Contact me by call or text at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
