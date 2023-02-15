Clark County basketball athletes honored at last home game

Little Bobcats playing basketball at half time of the ballgame in Dubois on Feb. 3

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — A Valentine’s dance was held at Clark County High on Feb. 9 for Junior High students. The high school dance is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Clark Bobcat senior boys were honored at their last home basketball game on Feb. 3. Three graduating boys and their families took center court at the Bobcat cage before the game began. Ivan Perez, Byron Sanchez Perez and Gabe Smith have spent many years as Bobcat athletes.


