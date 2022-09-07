DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.
According to a news release by the U.S. Forest Service, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has selected a new District Ranger for Dubois. The previous ranger, Bill Davis, took the Ashton/Island Park District Ranger position in May. Blake Dory is the new Dubois District Ranger. He has worked from the ground up with the USFS for twenty-nine years. We welcome them here and are glad that they are already very involved in our community!
Marie Webster of Dubois was happy to have a visit from her stepdaughter Jamie and her husband Gil Hughes of Monroe, Washington. August 16-20 Jamie, Gil and Marie got to enjoy time together.
Joel and LaRee Billman of Dubois hosted their children, grandchildren and some great grandchildren at the end of August into Labor Day weekend. Billy was here from Canada with his two daughters Emma & Katie and their children. Marty and his family came from Soda Springs. The Billman’s son Bo, his wife Heidi and daughter Timberlyn live in Dubois. It was a happy time of family fun. Joel and LaRee were gracious (and brave) enough one day to babysit the children while their parents (the siblings) took time away together from Dubois!
Labor Day weekend is a great opportunity for many families and friends to gather in our area. Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois was thrilled to have a visit from her daughter Julie Vaughan from Drummond, Oklahoma. Julie’s daughter Hannah Fischer of Jet, OK also came for a visit. They got to stay with Julie’s sister Laura Mae Tavenner in Rigby and the group went to the Eastern Idaho Fair in Blackfoot for a day.
Noe and Erica Perez of Dubois had a weekend getaway to Island Park. They take a camper trailer and go to an undisclosed location to enjoy the beauty out in Fremont County.
Jonathan Hawker, a 2022 graduate of Clark County High School and resident of Hamer, is in his first year of boot camp with the US Marine Corps (USMC) in San Diego, CA. He joined the Marines when he was seventeen and began training while he was still in high school. His mom Sheena Hawker, a teacher at Lindy Ross Elementary School, said that Jonathan is in Phase 2 of his USMC training. It has included swim week which he passed in one day. She also said that he loves the drills and his uniforms, but he doesn’t like being bald!
Bobcat volleyball at CCHS is going full steam ahead. The volleyball girls on the Junior High, Junior Varsity and Varsity teams work hard in practice and on the court to show their Bobcat winning attitude. The next home games for JV and Varsity are on Sept. 8 in a tri match with Sho Ban and North Gem. Those games begin at 3 p.m.. The Junior High Bobcat volleyball team plays Leadore on Sept. 9 beginning at 10 a.m.
The CCHS Bobcat football team is geared up for their first game on Sept. 9 in Mackay. They will take on the combined Challis and Mackay team. That game begins at 7 p.m. The first home football game is slated for Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. with North Gem as the opponent. Check with the high school office to verify all game times and locations if you need to. Go Bobcats!
There is a Clark County School District newsletter that was mailed out to all patrons of our school district. The newsletter tells of the newly revived Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Bobcat Booster Club. Christie Holden Stevens is coordinating the PTO. She welcomes anyone who’d like to help support our teachers to get involved. Call or text her at 208-351-9969. The Booster Club is being coordinated by several alumni who live in Clark County. More information is available from Allene Frederiksen, Valeri Steigerwald, Treva May or Danette Frederiksen. Everyone who supports our Bobcat sports teams is already a Bobcat Booster. To become a “full fledged member,” a donation is requested which is then rewarded with some Bobcat “swag”.
The Dubois City Council met on Aug. 31 for the annual budget hearing. Along with approving the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Mayor Annette Eddins and council members Erica Perez, Joel Billman, Amanda Baker and Dan Bramwell had other agenda items to discuss. A specific topic that evening was an animal ordinance action item. Ordinance number 284 was discussed and approved by the city council. Details about that ordinance are available at the city office.
Happy Birthday: to Eden Grover, Tammy May Farnsworth, Ian Abbott, Ramon Martinez and Katelynn Messick; Sept. 8 – Kason Vesser and Rachel Hurst; Sept. 9 – Jordan Jackson, Dawn Small Rawson, Steven Henman, Jayden Melish and Ashton Gust; Sept. 10 – Alberto J. Ruiz, Lourdes Lopez Garcia, Addison Sperl, Joel Billman and Sebastian Aguilar; Sept. 11 – Bynzlee Jacobs, Nicolas Leonardson and Saul Ramierez; Sept. 12 – Chloe B. Kleweno, Kooper Mickelsen, McKay Mickelsen, Alonso Martinez, Blyss May, Owen Billman, Sany Hernandez, Michael Glover, Cameo Bloxham and Steve Hernandez; Sept. 13 – Melina Maldonado, Bailie Bramwell, Keegen May, Brooks Todd Bowen, Abigale Nordstrom, Braxton Ramirez, Taylor Beattie, Sergio Noriega and Dave Kilgore Hart.
Happy Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 10 to Ina and Jerry Nordstrom; Herb and Sherry Spencer King; Sept. 13 – Chuck and Deb White.
See ya at the Memorial Rodeo in Dubois on Sept. 10!!!