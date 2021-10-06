CLARK COUNTY — CORRECTION: Ivy Shifflett is a graduate of Clark County High School, not West Jefferson! She was on a Co-OP rodeo team during her junior/senior high school years with West Jefferson. Yet, she attended Clark County Schools grades k – 12.
We have had sunny skies and cooler temperatures with plenty of wind. The autumnal season is here to stay. Freezing weather is on its way.
Archery season for hunting has ended and now there are open hunts for wild game. Many hunting enthusiasts flock to our area seeking to bag their big game.
Rob and Diane Savage-LaCosta own ranch land in Pleasant Valley north of Spencer. They stopped in Dubois on Sept. 29 to pick up their mail at the post office. He said that it’s been busy there with hunting season in full swing.
Allene Frederiksen of Spencer and Danette Frederiksen of Dubois attended the backyard wedding reception for their niece Hali Perez and Matt Garrison in Idaho Falls on Sept. 25.
Robin Robinett and Patty Christenson of Dubois, along with Ina Moore of Iona and Jolene Holmes of Parker took a road trip to the Spokane area on Oct. 1-3. They got to celebrate their niece Vicky Christenson’s 50th birthday. Vicky has two daughters and two grandchildren. Their families hosted a surprise party for Vicky on Oct. 2.
The Mud Lake Telephone and Propane Co-Operative in Dubois will be celebrating their employees and board members the evening of October 15. A “Member Appreciation Day” is in the works for Oct. 30. It is a community relations event. It will be held from 5 until 8 pm Costumes are encouraged. There will be snacks, swag and door prizes. It is open to everyone and promises to be fun family time.
Clark County Bobcat Class of 1981 will have a reunion at the Silver Spur Ranch in Medicine Lodge during the weekend of Oct. 16. Contact Lana May Tomlinson or Deena Wilson Williams for more information.
Dubois City Council meeting that was scheduled for today, Oct. 6, has been postponed due to the current pandemic.
Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13. Call to verify the date and time for that open meeting.
Clark County School’s Board of Trustees meeting is slated for Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 6 – Ron L. Frazer, Deegen ACE Mullen, Tess Genetti, Edward Mitchell, Jonathan Maldonado, Kingston Arthur Will, PPaiton Martinez; Oct. 7 – Leah Alcy Bass, Heather Dart, John Galentine, Lucian Williams, Justin; Oct. 8 – Brian Crezee, Cory S. Shifflett, Kara Laird Sperl, Derrel Dicksnon Jr..; Oct. 9 – Tristen Other Kidd, Smantha Farr Roof, AValeria Maxwell;, Nikelle Hillman; Oct. 10 – Paulina Garcia, Smauel Kellom, Jeff Eddins, Becky Handy Nordstrom, Conn.Crezee; Oct. 11 – Cory Raylene Foster, Brad Collins, Nichol Finck, Clarissa Kirkpatrick Tavenner; Chuck Bowen, Travis Burton, Vicki G. Christenson; Oct. 12 – Raul Raya, Tracy Rogers, Jill Wynn-Grover.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Oct. 6 — Floyd & LaNae White; Erin & Neil Wood; Oct. 7 – Ricardo & Lourdes Garcia; Oct. 9 – Ryan & Angelina Sepulveda; Brad & Joann Pickering; Oct. 10 – Ina & Jerry IONA Nordstrom.
Share any news you’d like to share to my email: 1980danettefred@gmail.com. Thanks for your support. Please stay safe and well. Wear a mask when out in public.