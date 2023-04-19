Clark County boys basketball named best in sportsmanship

Professional rodeo contestants Dirk Tavenner and Garrett Smith were at CCHS Junior and Senior High School on April 11 when they presented info from Project Filter.

 Photo Courtesy of Dirk Tavenner

DUBOIS — The annual Dubois Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt was held on April 8 It was held at the Dubois Community Building parking lot, “surrounded by snowbanks!” said Bonnie Stoddard. Lions Club members were creative in hiding the eggs for four age groups.

Shane and Amy Mickelsen of Dubois saw their twin granddaughters whenever possible. The twins, Hadley and Oakley, live with their parents Jake and Jacey and older brother Riggin in Blackfoot. They were born Feb. 23.


