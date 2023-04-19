Clark County boys basketball named best in sportsmanship

DUBOIS — The annual Dubois Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt was held on April 8 It was held at the Dubois Community Building parking lot, “surrounded by snowbanks!” said Bonnie Stoddard. Lions Club members were creative in hiding the eggs for four age groups.
Shane and Amy Mickelsen of Dubois saw their twin granddaughters whenever possible. The twins, Hadley and Oakley, live with their parents Jake and Jacey and older brother Riggin in Blackfoot. They were born Feb. 23.
Linda Henman Toler of Dubois had her youngest daughter Jodi and husband Scott Goodsell with her for a couple of days. They celebrated Jodi’s birthday on April 7. The couple lives in Boise.
Easter weekend visitors of Kerri Burns were her son and daughter Zach and Kassi Knudsen of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Donna Thomas of Dubois traveled to Pocatello for Easter Sunday. She enjoyed the day with her daughter Shelli (Jim) Bardsley, two grandsons, a great grandson and great granddaughter.
Patriotism essay contest winners will be announced and celebrated by the Dubois Lions Club on April 20 at 6 p.m. The event is open to parents, grandparents and teachers of the students in grades two through six who participated in the writing contest. Kerri Ellis and Bonnie Stoddard are co-chairs for the contest.
Clark County Junior High student Lindsay Perez entered the Idaho Youth Writing Challenge. The topic for writing was “Accountability in Healthy Relationships”. Her essay was selected as one of the top 100 (out of 1200) in Idaho. Her entry was entitled “Trust”. Lorri Clark is Lindsay’s English teacher.
Professional Rodeo cowboys Dirk Tavenner and Garrett Smith visited Clark County Junior/Senior High School on April 11. They presented information from Project Filter. The presentation is to help students avoid peer pressure for tobacco use. There is help available for those who want to quit using tobacco at mylifemyquit.com. Dirk’s parents Byron Tavenner of Spencer and Laura Kirkpatrick Tavenner of Rigby are Clark County natives and CCHS graduates.
A presenter with the “Cool Speak” program spoke to students the junior/senior high on April 10. The topic was online presence and the dangers of social media.
The Clark County High School Bobcat boys’ basketball team was acknowledged as the Best Sportsmanship team in the Rocky Mountain Conference. Other teams in the conference are Grace Lutheran, Leadore, Mackay, North Gem, Rockland, Sho Ban, Taylors Crossing and Watersprings.
A track and field meet for senior high athletes, the West Jefferson Invitational, was held April 14. Their next meet is scheduled for April 20, the Roy Bisson Memorial, in Salmon. The junior high team had a meet in Salmon on April 13. They have another one at West Jefferson on April 21.
The Animal Science class at CCHS will be having a forum on agricultural issues for the first time. It will be on April 19 at 4 p.m. Teacher of the class is Cheyenne Jensen. She is also the Future Farmer’s of American advisor. Their elections will be held on May 1 when there will be group and individual interviews of the prospective officers.
Sheree Farr of Dubois is the new Clark County Emergency Services manager. She will work with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate people (ambulance volunteers), vehicles, training and other details for the good of our community.
Joni Grover of Dubois will be returning from a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints soon. Her report on her time in England will be at the Beaver Creek Ward on April 23 at 10 a.m.
Graduation for the Class of 2023 at Clark County High School is set for May 23. The senior class is planning a weekend trip to Boise in May.
Idaho Foodbank distribution in Dubois is on April 25.
Happy Birthday to Caitlin Dixon and Mary Ann Funk; April 20 — Brandon Johnston, Marian Figeroa Martinez, Ashley Zweifel, Amanda Carver, Colby Ward and Dillon Laird; April 21 — Eva Kozloff; April 22 — Jonny Doherty, JoEllenBramwell, Byron Tavenner and Danalee Babcock; April 23 — Karen Wilson, Mason Fenn, Slade Barrett, Joann Shenton, Braxton Talamantez, Jeremy Milloway, Hayden Billman and Jeralin Ricks; April 24 — Allen Laird, Bob Spear, Marco Ramirez, Steven Tweedie, Selena Torrez, Elizabeth Menzel and Winston Beckman; April 25 — Raubey Babcock, Kodi Egan and Jolene Farley.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on April 20 to Kodi and Brock Egan.
Please let me know what news you’d like to share here. Find me in person, call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
