Clark County boys basketball recognizes seniors

CLARK COUNTY — Foggy days in the winter usually leave behind beautiful frost covered trees. Our Main Street Snowman is still standing guard. When the sun breaks through the fog, then our snowman feels a bit threatened, but for now it’s been cold enough for him!
Staying in out of the cold outdoors, Clark County Bobcat boys’ basketball team had their final home game on Feb. 8. It was Senior Night. Tony Raya, Javier Tejo, Caden Irick and Jacob Lopez were honored that evening on the Bobcat basketball court. The graduating athletes wrote heartfelt messages that were printed in the game program.
Teachers of the month for January were honored at the Clark County Schools Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 10. Susie Shenton Shifflett was selected by her peers at the junior/senior high building. At Lindy Ross Elementary, Janitzi Furniss was selected. Gift cards are given to the monthly honorees.
Senior high students had a Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 11.
Advisor for the Clark County Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA), Cheyenne Dalling, presented a slide show and told those in attendance at the board meeting about their trip to the Denver Stock Show. She and her students took in many museums, local agricultural establishments, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Welby Gardens, Denver Broncos’ Stadium and attended FFA Day at the pro rodeo. The students who went on the trip were at the board meeting to share their favorite part of the trip. Most of them said they enjoyed their time at Schleining Genetics where they learned about artificial insemination. They also got to do pregnancy testing with cattle. The owners of the agricultural business started from the ground up. Our FFA students learned a lot by visiting there. Cheyenne Dalling said she really liked seeing the Grand Prix horse jumping event.
Junior high teacher Lorri Clark will be working with seventh and eighth grade students in the greenhouse that is outside of the junior/senior high building. It will be a part of the science curriculum for her class. Ideas, volunteers and materials are all welcome as the greenhouse is revived.
A “TwosDay” two-minute parade will take place at Lindy Ross Elementary (LRE) on Feb. 2, 2022. Some of the teachers at the elementary school will celebrate the number two throughout the day. March 2 is the birthday of author Dr. Seuss. Students at LRE will take part in “Read Across America” in their library the last hour of the school day.
The Dubois Lions Club will host vision and hearing screening on March 30. Contact a Lions Club member for more details.
MLT Cooperative, home of Mud Lake telephone and internet and High Plains Propane and HVAC, held their annual member meeting on Feb. 9 in Dubois. Election of directors took place then. Re-elected for three years terms are Dewey Smuin who represents Mud Lake and Terreton, Darrin May (who was retained as president of the board) who represents the Sheep Station and Spencer, and Kevin Small who represents Small and Medicine Lodge. The annual meeting will continue on March 8 at 5pm at the office in Dubois. There will be a vote to change the bylaws at the March 8 meeting. Manager Valeri Steigerwald encourages members to attend the meeting and if not able to attend the meeting in person, to please consider completing a proxy vote that is available at the main office in Dubois.
Tyson and Lana Schwartz and family of Dubois took a four-day getaway trip to Mesa, Arizona and surrounding areas. They stayed with Lana’s sister Ronda (Curtis) Kadel in Tucson. While there they visited the Desert Museum at Saguaro National Park. Lana said, “it was wonderful!”
Jim Farley, longtime teacher and stat taker for Clark County Schools, celebrated his 87th birthday on Feb. 4. He enjoyed the day having his favorite meal at Wendy’s in Idaho Falls. He then spent time with his daughters Alcy Larsen and Lela Marino at the home of Alcy and her husband Layne.
Happy Birthday today (Feb. 16) to Jan May, Ruben Martinez, RJ Klewano, Cody Kidd, Eric Garcias and Steve H. Hinkley; Feb. 17 – John Kilgore Hagenbarth, and Neil Wood; Feb. 18 – Amber Sperl, Martha Anaya, Mathew Murdock, Rachael Grover, Alvaro Resendiz and Lourdes Maldonado; Feb. 19 – Rhett Jacobs, Brock egan, Peyton Pauld, Martin Aguilar, Kolby Kozloff and Rebecca Aguilar; Feb. 20 – Kayden Barker, Brooklyn Hendley, Stephanie Marino, Jeff Mortel, Smantha Arriaga, Nicole Garcia and Riley Sperl; Feb. 21 – Valeri Justine Steigerwald, Heidi Billman, Reagan Williams, Ron Barg, Morti Billman, Ron Schlader, Nathan Mortiner and Adrian Orum; Feb. 22 – Joseph Bramwell, Tim Mullikin, Cory Rogers, Weston Andrews, Peyton Carlson and Dave Ward.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Miguel and Hermilia Hernandez; Feb. 17 – Jeff and Heidi Burns; Roger and Kay Whitmill; Feb. 20 – Rigoberto and Connie Hernandez; Feb. 21 – Allyn and Jan May.
Stay warm and safe these remaining days of winter. Thanks for your news items. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with what you’d like to share here!