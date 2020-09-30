CLARK COUNTY — Correction: Mike and Cindy Ewing live in Freedonia, Arizona, not Fortuna as I reported last week.
•
Homecoming Week at Clark County High School was a success. There were slight changes in the planned schedule due to unforeseen events but our local Bobcats celebrated with vigor. Flag Football, Powder Puff, Beef Cake Volleyball and tailgating entertained students and community members throughout the week. Thursday’s scheduled volleyball matches with Leadore were canceled. Students, faculty, staff, and community families had fun with their planned party! The Homecoming parade was on Saturday followed by volleyball matches that afternoon. Clark County Bobcats show their school spirit and pride working together as a kind community.
•
Clark County 4-H awards night is set to take place Oct. 8. According to the letter sent to families & friends, members & supporters of the program, “4-H members will receive awards for their accomplishments during the 2020 4-H year. Members will also receive their premium money and a gift from the Clark County 4-H.” Ice cream will be served following the ceremony.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois drove to the Caldwell area last week. Her sister Grace’s husband passed on. Betty went to her old stomping grounds for her brother-in-law Charles McClaskey’s Celebration of Life at Deer Flats Free Methodist Church.
•
Grandparents Jon and Sheree Farr of Dubois got to be at the baby blessing of a new granddaughter. Macy June O’ Brien was born on July 20 to Lindsay and Mason Farr-O’Brien. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Eldonna O’Brien of Star Valley, Wyoming.
•
Alberto, Jr. and Natalia Ruiz-Estrada are the proud parents of a son, Alberto J. Ruiz-Estrada, born Sept. 10. Grandparents are Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz of Dubois & Juan and Marta Estrada of Hamer. The happy little family lives in Hamer.
•
John and BJ Sandru-Adams are the proud parents of John Milton Sandru IV who was born Sept. 23. He will be called “Milton” and the family resides in Dubois.
•
Employees of the local store in Dubois will be treated to an appreciation party on Sept. 30. Because of that event, the deli will close at 4:30 p.m. and the store will close at 5:30 pm.
•
Brenda Laird, Director at the Clark County Public Library, said that the featured book now is “Adaline Falling Star” by Mary Pope Osborne. It is an historical fiction about the real-life scout Kit Carson who married a woman of the Arapahoe tribe. Their daughter, Adaline, wrote about a girl who inherited survival instincts from her dad and mom. It tells of her determination to find her Native American roots. Her story takes place in St. Louis and other places in the USA. Check it out and find out what Adaline chooses to do.
•
Flu Shots for adults & children are available at the Eastern Idaho Public Health clinic in Dubois. It is open every other Thursday for now. Our County Nurse Teresa Stucki said to call 208-745-7297 for appointments. Walk-in patients are welcome, it is just best to have an appointment. The next open clinic will be on Oct. 8.
•
Dubois Community Baptist Church has returned to their school year schedule. Sunday School classes are held at 10:00 a.m. with Sunday worship at 11:00 a.m. every week. Men’s breakfasts on Fridays are held at 7:00 a.m.
•
The Beaver Creek Ward of Dubois meets Sundays at 10:00 a.m. October 3 & 4 is Annual Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so there will not be services at the church building then.
•
Clark County Cowboy Church in Dubois is being planned for either Sunday Oct. 18 or 25. It may be a combined group with the West Jefferson Cowboy Church.
•
Dubois Lions Club members and other local folks are working on the annual community/school scholarship calendar. Bonnie Stoddard said that they hope to have it ready to distribute by Thanksgiving. Please contact her or any other Lions Club member for more information.
•
Meetings on the calendar for October in Dubois include: City Council tonight at 7:00 p.m., County Commissioners Oct. 13 all day and School Board that day at 5:30 p.m.
Planning and Zoning will meet Oct. 22 and Mud Lake Telephone co-op will meet Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Do call the offices to confirm that those meetings are taking place.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Toby Haight and Bodi Berg; Oct. 1 – Benjamin P. Schiess, Ina Nordstrom, Alerica Matrin, McKenzie Summers, Tresten Eddins, Hunter Squires, Venna Josephine Holden, Sindy Moran Mejia and Macaela Friend Baker; Oct. 2 – Asail Strong Hensley, Virgil Valantine, Julie Knight and Murvin Kilgore Lindley; Oct. 3 – Taylor Ewing, Joe Mercurio, Scott hope, Jon Farr, Pamela Jenkins, Emersyn Jane Anhder and TJ Williams; Oct. 4 – Bryn Tomlinson Thompson, Ashley Smith, John Fine Toler, Laura Spencer King, Tyler Cowboy Myers, Danette Frederiksen and Michele Stefanic-Frederiksen; Oct. 5 – Breanna Figueroa, Mattie Jo Hoggan, Josh Grover, Beverly Burtenshaw, Dean Shenton and Lisa Love Ward; Oct. 6 – Paiton Martinez, Kingston Arthur, Jonathan Maldonado, Edward Mitchell, Tess Genetti and Deegen “Ace Junior” Mullen.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Ian and Jonna Cuppy-Abbott; Oct. 1 – Troy and Jennifur King -Taylor; Oct. 3 – Murvin and Ann Taylor-Lindley; Oct. 4 – Michael and Katie Jeppson; Oct. 6 – Neil and Erin Wood.