Clark County Class of 2011 School Reunion

CLARK COUNTY – Lots of rain came down in Clark County last week. For that we are very grateful. The smoky skies cleared for a while and the temperature outside cooled down.
•
First day of classes for Clark County School students is today. Teachers started back to work on Monday.
•
“Something Old, Something New, Forever Red, White and Blue” was the theme of this year’s county fair. The 4-H livestock sale was held on Aug. 19. Other 4-H projects and fair entries were on display Aug. 19 and 20. There was a special display by retired Clark County school teacher Jim Farley. He brought photo albums, old yearbooks and other mementos of his three decades of teaching sixth grade. For over fifty years Farley took stats for school sports events. He has many great memories of his time with our school district.
•
Barney Carpenter of Hamer had a successful summer with his 4-H livestock program. Thirty students took part with their various show animals.
•
Director of the Dubois Public Library Brenda Laird had a summer reading program. Young readers who completed a specific number of books earned ice cream at a local eatery.
•
Lane and Rachael Grover have a new son. Waylon Ledger was born Aug. 14. Waylon was welcomed home by two older sisters and two brothers. The couple had decided not to know the gender of their baby before he was born.
•
The Clark County Class of 2001 held a reunion to celebrate the past twenty years. The gathering was held in Dubois at Waring City Park on Aug. 14. Out of sixteen students who graduated, eight attended the reunion. She wished that more of their classmates had been there. Those who were there had a good time getting to know one another’s spouses and children. Retired science teacher Orvin Jorgensen stopped by to visit his former students.
•
Condolences to Leon Gutierrez and family of Dubois upon the passing of his father Agustin Gutierrez on July 30.
•
Clark County native Valeria Laird Maxwell passed on July 21. She was the daughter of Royal and Phyllis Laird. She was 83 and the mother of four children. After living in Boise, and Pocatello, she resided for many years in Dubois.
•
Chris and Amanda Baker of Dubois took a trip to Walla Walla, WA. They stayed in a cabin there. Amanda’s sister Elisa and family live in Enterprise, OR. The Bakers got to visit them and spend time with their new niece Seren.
Patty Christenson of Dubois went to Burlington, NC to visit her Aunt Jerry. Patty’s cousins Stuart and Suzanne were there also. Once she got back home, she helped her friend Elise Doschades prepare for the wedding of Elise’s daughter which was held on Aug. 21 in Kilgore. Patty works for the school district in the food service department.
•
Taina Pfenniger of Jonesboro, Arkansas, daughter of Mike and Jerry Pfenniger of Dubois, visited her old home from June 30 to July 6. She got to see brother and sister and their families. She also went to a Renaissance Fair in Rigby and the July 4th celebration in Hamer.
•
Former Clark County resident Jolene Holmes came to Dubois to visit friends on August 15. She resides in the Parker area.
•
Spencer City Council met on Aug. 20 at the home of Mayor Lyle Holden. Along with Holden, the other representatives are Ramon Martinez, Sandy McClure, Dave Price, Treva May and clerk Darlene Bitsoi.
•
Clark County Assessor Carrie May is attending Idaho Association of County Assessor’s conference in Salmon this week.
•
Bonnie Stoddard reported that a new vent was installed in the food booth at the rodeo grounds in Dubois. It was a project by the local Lions Club.
•
The Dubois Lions Club announced that the Turkey Shoot this year will return to its original day. That day is the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 25 — Aniston Cross, Kevin Stewy Doschades, Laurie Hagenbarth, Jeannette Korrell, Alberto Ruiz, Jr. and Crew Allyn Cox; Aug. 26 – Amber Milner Harrison, Tenley River Stewart, Ellen Laird, Jane Cuppy, Alejandra Raya and Sky Sperl; Aug. 27 – Tamy Jo Reardon, Andrew Rogers, Landon May, Lana Eileen Schwartz, Tanya Blunck, Dylan Noer and Rome Misay; Aug. 28 – Hunter Val Henman, D.J. Egan and B. Sanchez; Aug. 29 – Fabyn Hanson, Terri Lent, Cera Charlice Smith, Linda Adams, Cheyenne Sill, Ellen Millikin and Connie Wagoner; Aug. 30- Macy Bristol Kleweno, Aug. 31 – in Memoriam Helen Bond, Horace and Howard Frederiksen.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Aug. 25 — Austin and Kelle Mickelsen; Sam and Ashley Anderson and David and Annette Zweifel; Aug. 28 – John and Stephanie Brown Hagenbarth; Aug. 29 -Per Joe and Cheryl Thomas; Aug. 30 – Richard and Peggy Larsen, Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick and Marty and Conni Sue Owen.
•
Enjoy the end of August. Keep on reporting news you would like to read here to Danette Frederiksen.