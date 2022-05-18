DUBOIS — We had a good amount of rain on May 12. Summer is just around the bend.
•
Celeste Mendoza, a Clark County High School graduate, took part in a pinning/recognition ceremony at Lewis–Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho on May 12. Her parents Oscar and Lupe were there for the event. Her mom pinned Celeste in honor of her RN (Registered Nurse) degree. Celeste said she is going on a graduation trip to Mexico in July. Then she will pursue a job in nursing. She said she would like to be a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) nurse.
•
Abby Grover, a graduate of CHS, graduated with a degree in elementary education on May 6 at Utah State University in Logan. She has a job teaching fourth grade in Tremonton, Utah for the coming school year. Abby is the daughter of Jill and Randy Grover of Dubois.
•
Students who were awarded Student of the Month status for April are: Brandom Medel and Lindsay Perez of Clark County Jr. High and Jaime Perez and Kendal Green of the high school.
•
Employees of the Month of April for Clark County schools are Jan May the secretary at Lindy Ross Elementary (LRE) and Michelle Stewart of the junior/senior high school. They were honored at the Board of Trustees meeting on May 12. Jan made a display in the hall at LRE of the Lions Club Patriotism Essay contest winners.
•
It is a busy time as the end of the school season approaches. Music teacher for Clark County schools Michelle Stewart and the junior/senior high school band attended a band competition. It was held at Sugar Salem High School on May 12. It was their first competition since the COVID shut down. They earned an excellent rating. The spring band concert was held at CHS on May 16.
•
Kindergarten through third grade students had a dental presentation and received tooth care kits. They made visits to the Clark County Public library on May 11 and 12. While there they learned about the summer reading program. Grades one through fifth went to Green Canyon Hot Springs on May 17. On May 18 they are participating in an Arbor Day celebration. May 19 will be Play Day at 1 pm. On May 20 there will be a field trip to the Rexburg area where students in grades two through six will visit an outdoor fishpond.
•
Clark County Junior High students have a field trip to Montana on May 19. Their science teacher Lorri Clark has planned the trip.
•
The Class of 2022 at CCHS is graduating on May 23. The day before will be the annual Senior Tea at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. It is for the seniors and their families. After graduation the class is taking off for a trip to Island Park. They will be there May 24–26. We wish them the best.
•
There is now open gym for students at the high school. Usually open gym is on Friday afternoon. Christie and Jimmy Stevens are the parent coordinators. They hope to keep it going throughout the summer.
•
Two separate camps for girl athletes are planned at CHS this summer. In June there will be a basketball camp. In July there is a volleyball camp. Call the high school office for more details.
•
Matthew Murdock, a CHS graduate, is being wed at the Logan, Utah LDS temple. He is marrying Kaitlynn Moldenhauer of Soda Springs. There will be an open house in Dubois for the couple at the Waring City Park on May 26. Matthew’s parents are Brett and Amy Murdock of Dubois.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois said that she had a great day in Idaho Falls on May 11. She got a free drink at Wendy’s and then a hug from Pee Wee Wilson. Pee Wee grew up at Lidy Hot Springs.
•
Treva May of Spencer and her daughter Taylore Lang of Idaho Falls were in Boise May 13–15. They visited Cade and Kelley May who are expecting the birth of their first child any day.
•
Bart and Carrie May of Dubois were in Boise this month for the birth of their granddaughter Ireland Nora May. She was born May 5. Her parents are Kaleb and Nora May. She is the fourth grandchild for Bart and Carrie.
•
Local moms enjoyed Sunday, May 8 Mother’s Day. Jeannette Korrell of Dubois had a visit from both her children. Daughter Karley and her son Kruz were here from Meridian. Her son Kobe and his wife Yessica were here from Bozeman, MT. They celebrated at home with Grandma Hilda Korrell.
•
Silvia Calzadias of Dubois was had her son Alex and daughter Lupita, both of Idaho Falls, with her for Mother’s Day. Her niece Brenda was also there. They spent the day together at home.
•
Linda Toler of Dubois went to Boise to visit her children in the Boise area last week.
•
Eileen Holden said that she got to sleep in on Mother’s Day! She had been in Boise just before that to attend an Education Law Conference.
•
Roses were presented to each woman in honor of Mother’s Day at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on May 8. A lunch of pork roast and all the fixings was enjoyed after the worship service.
•
Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day Saints gave flower plants to the moms at their service on Mother’s Day.
•
The Clark County Round–up Rodeo is set for June 18 and 19. The rodeo parade begins at 10:30am on June 18. This year’s theme is “Rollin’ in the Good Times.” Contact Bonnie Stoddard to enter the parade.
•
Idaho Food Bank distribution in Dubois is on Tuesday, May 24.
•
Happy Birthday to Amanda Baker, Jhett Wood and Aaron Hinckley; May 19 –Charlie Stadtman, John Danks, Adrienne Cox, Jacquelyn Manning, Taylor Billman, Tony Bowen Black and Alonso Martinez; May 20 – Matt Godsmith, Bessie Phillips and Oliver Egan; May 21 – Maryn Crover, Cristina Martinez, Ashley Crezee, Victor Arriaga, Jaylee Burns Morton, Vaylee Burns Morton, and Whitney Tomlinson Ricks; May 22 – Lyn Mortensen, Jessica Lyn Henman and Renae Gauchay; May 23 – Butch Small, Rhett Egan, Scott Goodsell and Addie Petersen; May 24 – Maria Gomez, Quinn Calzadias, Marco Ramirez and Connie Hernandez.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on May 19 to Colby and Shelbi Ward; Curtis and Rhonda Kadel; May 21 – Kyle and Bobbi Nelson; Salomon and Maria Martinez.
•
Here’s to a great time working our way through the remaining days of May. Feel free to contact me with news to share.