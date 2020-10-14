Clark County Emergency Management holds cardiac training

CLARK COUNTY — 4-H Awards Night took place in Dubois Oct. 8. Royce Eddins took home several trophies for his beef and horse projects. He was the top showman in Horsemanship with his mustang names Feather. At the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Eddins won second place with his horse and was awarded a silver buckle for Round Robin. Other winners include Laci Fraser (Overall/Outstanding 4-H Enrollee Trophy), Ben Stewart (sewing), Yamilet Sanchez (cooking), Aimee Arriaga (crafts), Nina Ellis (rocketry), Keily Aguilar (archery), Sierra Eddins (swine), Dakoda Billman (lamb).
Plans are continuing for the Dubois Lions Club Annual Turkey Shoot Nov. 7. To practice good health precautions, there will be food available for take-out. Items for live and silent auctions are still needed. Please contact any member of the Lions Club for Information.
Tyson Schwartz, Chairman of the Lions Club Highway Clean up Crew, coordinated a work party Oct. 12.
Bonnie Stoddard said that Linden Garner and his daughter from Grass Valley, Calif. visited in Idaho for a week. They visited relatives in Shelley and Twin Falls and also Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois. As a young man, Linden lived at Indian Creek in Medicine Lodge and then the family moved to Dubois. His is on of the three graduates left from the Class of 1949. Bonnie, Linden and George Rasmussen are those three.
The Clark County Bobcats Volleyball teams played Leadore, North Gem, Sho-Ban and Grace Lutheran this month at home. They are finishing up the season now with away games.
Jill Egan, Clark County Emergency Management Director, reported that a training evening took place last week in Dubois. Egan picked up a donated ambulance from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and emergency workers were trained to use it and a new Life Pack. According to Egan, it monitors vitals and sends EKG pictures to hospitals. There are now teams in place in case of a cardiac event situation.
Bret and Dee Taylor of the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station have had many visitors this month with family members coming from Okla. and Texas.
Former Ricks College student Gordon Kesler, now a published author, was in Dubois Friday. He’s an old cowboy whose family ran a rodeo production company.
Happy Birthday to: today – Kiera Cat Sepulveda, Angie Calzadias, Lupe Marquez, Avery Cardena, and Wm. Glenn Haight II; Oct. 15 – Tallon Beattie, Mary Ellen Viruegas and Ginger Ward; Oct. 16 – Jesus G. Perez, Vicky Maldonado, Dusty Shifflett, Angie Rogers, Maria Raya, Marisol Puerte and Melissa Marie Kelom; Oct. 17 – Lesley Perez, Halle Romine, Heath Wagoner, Cherokee Paulk, Ryder E. Bramwell, Vicki Mortensen and Mario Marquez; Oct. 18 – Hannah Langston, William Henman, Jenifer Nordstrom, Deanna Murdock, Mike Pfenninger, Kaleigh Squires and David Berg; Oct. 19 – Steve Genetti, Damien Lange, Josey Grover-Harris, Nicholas Rogers, Justin Bramwell, L.E. Jeppson, Kaycha Speri and Rosa Sweet Gomez; Oct. 20 – Logan Peacock, Shanna Glover, Rigo Raya and Betty “Boop” Kirkpatrick.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Oct. 15 – Frank and Marie Young, and Cameron and Carissa Davis; Oct. 16 – Ramiro and Maria Hernandez; Oct. 17 – Justin and Emily Bramwell, and Scott and Jodie Goodsell; Oct. 19 – Dirk and Courtney Tavenner, and Lyle and Mistydawn Holyoak.