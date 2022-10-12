Clark County Extension office holds 4-H Awards night

DUBOIS — Cattle and other ranch animals are being moved to winter homes. Folks with camp trailers are finishing up their camping season. Jack Hensley of Dubois winterized his camp trailer last week. Eileen, Kent and Jeannette Holden, who have summer camp trailers in Spencer, have winterized them. Those trailers are now in their Dubois winter home.
Heritage Hall in Dubois has been getting work done on the roof. Local volunteers have put in many hours of sweat to make sure the building is winter proof. Thanks to all involved with that project.
2022 Homecoming week for the Clark County Bobcats was held Sept. 26 — 30. Volleyball Senior Night took place on Sept. 29. Four senior girls were honored then. Rebecca Aguilar, Kenna Dory, Lexie Irick and Brooklyn Murdock were given homemade blankets from their coach Michelle Ames along with flowers and other items of recognition from their families and friends. At the Pep Rally that morning there were fun games played by various teams. The Group B football players won the assembly competition for throwing a football through a hula hoop, forming tic tac toe and serving volleyballs. The Powderpuff football game (girl’s teams with the guys coaching them) was won by the team made up of Sophomores and Seniors. Beefcake volleyball (guy’s teams with the girls coaching them) was won by the team of Freshmen and Juniors. The culmination of Homecoming was during halftime at the football game. Royalty was announced and they are: King William Henman & Queen Rebecca Aguilar; Prince Gage Maher & Princess Ameyalli Ruiz; Duke Sergio Avila & Duchess Yariedy Puentes; Count Kelvin Puentes & Countess Breanna Figueroa.
The Sources of Strength leaders at CHS had “Booster Training” is scheduled for October 12. The group is part of the Idaho Lives Project. The project includes a suicide prevention program, substance abuse awareness and help with mental health. School Counselor Dee Taylor wrote the grant. She works with Superintendent Eileen Holden and teachers Michelle Stewart & Holly Maraist to keep the five-year program going.
On October 11, Sophomores and Juniors at CCHS took their PSAT (preliminary testing before the official SAT test). Information online about SAT testing states, “The SAT is a standardized test widely used for college admissions in the United States.”
Lindy Ross Elementary students in the third grade who passed the most lessons in “Imagine Math” in September were rewarded with snow cones. Their teacher is Karlyn (Knight) Heeder.
• Students of the Month at Clark County Jr/Sr High School have been named for September. They are Stockton Cross and Estefania Ledezma for the Junior High. For the Senior High School, they are Gage Maher and Brooklynn Irick.
Jackie Deahl, the Gear Up Idaho director from Boise was at CCHS on Oct. 5. She met with Jill Grover, Dee Taylor and other educators that day.
Three former Clark County School District 161 employees who now have babies near the same age were seen out and about in Dubois on Oct. 6. BJ Adams (mom of a son and new baby daughter) of Dubois and Rosa Gomez (mom of a baby daughter) of Beaver Creek met at the home of Trey and Janitzi Furniss (parents of identical twin boys who were born in April) in Dubois. The ladies each pushed their baby carriages from there uptown to the gas station. Upon seeing them, this reporter dubbed them “The Baby Brigade”!
The Clark County 4-H Awards Night was held on October 3 in Dubois. University of Idaho ag extension coordinator Laurie Small acknowledged of the 4-H students who participated this year. She also awarded trophies to those who were the best in each project category. Trophy winners are: Cooking — Laci Fraser; Crafts – Ameyalli Ruiz, Lupita Paz & Aidee Arriaga; Sewing – Aidee Arriaga; Science – Mylie Kinghorn & Alexander Resendiz; Rockets – Lupita Paz; Shooting Sports – Isael Ruiz; Archery – Ameyalli Ruiz; Robotics – Ameyalli Ruiz; Gardening – Nicole Garcia; Beef Grand Champion – MaKay Mickelsen; Swine Grand Champion – Royce Eddins ; Lamb Grand Champion — Ellie Downs; Horse Grand Champion – Mylie Kinghorn. A big thank you was extended by Laurie to the 4-H leaders and Clark County Fair board. She was presented with a fresh flower bouquet and thank you cards. Cookies and ice cream sundaes were the refreshments following the award presentations.
Clark County Assessor Carrie May was presented the Mills-Adler Award by the Idaho Association of Counties for the Outstanding IDAHO County Elected Official. It was given to her at the conference of the association in Boise on Sept. 28. Congrats, Carrie!
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois attended the 85th birthday party for Bob French in Roberts on Sept. 30. She got to see a lot of old friends and talk with Mr. French about his life as a teacher. On Oct. 5 Bonnie had a visit from Elaine Rasmussen Moss (daughter of the late Bud and Eudora Rasmussen). Elaine lives in St. George, Utah. She grew up at the US Sheep Station north of Dubois. The two ladies went there that day to visit their old stomping grounds. Bonnie worked at sheep station for many years.
Vicki (Laird) and Charles Brooks of Idaho Falls drove to Dubois, her hometown, on Oct. 3. They visited Donna Thomas that day. They also drove around areas in Clark County where Vicki’s brother Bruce Laird had placed bluebird houses. Now that Bruce has passed on, his sister helps keep the bird boxes clean.
Patty Christenson of Dubois had a great surprise on Sept. 30. She got a phone call from a childhood friend, Gary Glodowski. They lived next door in their hometown of Vienna, Virginia. He is a pilot instructor who now lives in Colorado. Gary called to tell Patty he was flying from Douglas, Wyoming to McCall, so he knew that he’d be flying over Dubois. He landed at the Dubois airport that evening. He and Patty talked at her home for many hours. They had not seen each other for over forty years although have kept in touch by phone. Gary stayed at the local inn and then flew on to McCall on Oct. 1. Patty was happy to have her old friend make a special stop to catch up with her.
Sharon and Steve Handy of Spencer hosted longtime friend Edith Steinhaus from Devils Lake, North Dakota. Edith stayed Sept. 29- Oct. 8 with the Handy family. They all had fun shopping in Idaho Falls and Dubois. One highlight of her trip to this area was going to the St. Anthony sand dunes.
Happy Birthday to Jill Grover, Tracy Rogers and Raul Raya; Oct. 13 – Yalina Felicity Aguilar, Jenny Thomas Sperl and Teresa Gutierrez; Oct. 14 – Kiera Sepulveda, Avery Cardenas, Angelica Calzadias, Lupe Marquez and Wm. Glenn Haight II; Oct. 15 – Ginger Ward, Mary Ellen Viruegas and Talon Beattie; Oct. 16 – Jesus G. Perez, Maria Raya, Vicky Maldonado, Angie Rogers, Marisol Purte and Melissa Opal Kellom; Oct. 17 – Mario Marquez, Chris Acosta, Elias Bramwell, Vicki Mortensen, Halle Romine, Ryder E. Bramwell and Lesley Cardenas; Oct. 18 – Hannah Langston, Sir William Henman, Jenifer Nordstrom, Deann Murdock, Mike Pfenninger, Kaleigh Squires and David Berg.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Oct. 15 to Frank and Marie Young & Cameron and Carissa Davis; Oct. 16 — Ramiro and Maria Hernandez; Oct. 17 – Justin and Emily Bramwell & Scott and Jodi Goodsell.
Enjoy the remainder of October! In November the Dubois Lions Club annual Turkey Shoot is set for Nov. 19. Hope to see ya there. Before then please keep me posted with news you’d like to share.
