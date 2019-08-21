Clark County Fair results in

CLARK COUNTY — It’s just about a month away from the first day of Fall. The summer season is quickly passing. Trees will soon be dropping their leaves and cold nights are on their way. It’s the time of year when we enjoy the heat of the day, then begin adding blankets to the bed for extra warmth at night.
The weather was great for the Clark County Fair last week. Aug. 15 was the livestock show. There were beef steers, lambs and pigs shown. There was also a “round robin” for showmanship. That event involves the 4-H students showing each of the livestock animals there. Along with the steers, lambs and pigs, there was also a horse shown. The main horse show for Clark County 4-H takes place at the Mud Lake fair grounds. Then only one horse is needed at the show in Dubois. Randy Clements, a Clark County High School graduate, was the judge for the livestock show. He was impressed with the abilities of the youngsters showing their animals. Winning the round robin event was Joni Grover. Second place went to Kooper Mickelsen. Third place was Royce Eddins. Fourth place for overall showmanship was Elle Shifflett. Grand champion steer was won by Kooper Mickelsen. Grand champion lamb winner was Joni Grover. Grand champion swine winner was Kooper Mickelsen. Others who showed their animals were MaKay Mickelsen and Royce Eddins with steers, Brooklyn Murdock with a lamb, and MaKay Mickelsen, Royce Eddins, Sierra Eddins, Brooklyn Murdock, Brian Murdock and Joni Grover with swine. Their show animals were sold Aug. 16. Details about that will be in next week’s publication.
There were community members, parents, and grandparents at the 4-H livestock show. The maternal grandparents of Royce and Sierra Eddins, children of Boyd and Stephanie Eddins, were at the show. Brent and Dianne Berrett of Roberts were there. Grandma Dianne took videos of her grandchildren showing their animals.
Shane and Amy Mickelsen, parents of identical twins Koper and MaKay, were at the 4-H show. It was their wedding anniversary that day.
Mike and Jerry Pfenninger were also at the livestock show where Mike helped the students as they showed their swine. He helped keep the pigs apart when they tried to fight. Mike and Jerry’s wedding anniversary was the next day.
4-H demonstrations were done Aug. 16 the Clark County Fair. Those who presented demonstrations to go along with their 4-H projects were as follows: Cooking – Brooklyn Murdock; Motorbike (changing a tire) – Brian Murdock; Animal related projects – Royce Eddins with his steer; Sierra Eddins showing the parts of meat on a pig; Elle Shifflett showed horse saddle pads; and Ivy Shifflett demonstrated wrapping a horse’s legs.
Laurie Small, county 4-H agent, said that this year there were many exceptional entries in the open class categories at the fair. People attending the fair voted for their favorite boots, hats, photos, antiques and handcrafts.
A dinner was provided by the Clark County High School Rodeo Club Aug. 16 as part of the fair. Proceeds from the dinner go toward rodeo members expenses. Lorri Clark, Laurie Small and Shawna Williams, who have all had a part in high school rodeo, mentioned that high school rodeo is one of the most expensive high school sports out there. Traveling costs, animal upkeep and nameless other expenses make it a costly activity. Nonetheless, high school rodeo is very popular.
Now that 4-H projects and other summer activities have ended, school is back in session here in Clark County. Teachers had in-service days Aug. 12 and 13. Students are back in class today. The football and volleyball teams have begun practice. This year fourth grade teacher Lorri Clark will be responsible for publishing the school district monthly newsletter, “Paws for News”. School superintendent Paula Gordon is excited for the new school year.
Three foreign exchange students will be attending CCHS this year. They will be in the junior class. Two of the students are from Germany and the other one is from Sweden. Their host families are Randy and Jill Grover, Michael and Holly Maraist-Ashby, and Jolene Johnson.
The entire family of Alonso Martinez of Dubois went on their annual hike to Aldous Lake above Kilgore Aug. 9. Daughter Judith Maldonado said they were very happy to see a bald eagle perched in a pine tree when they arrived at the lake.
Mac and Betty Ann Wagoner of Dubois had each of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild at their home for a family dinner earlier this month. Their daughter Teresa and her husband Dick Maxwell were from Walla Walla, Wash. Other family members at the gathering were Andy Wagoner, their son, who works on the family ranch in Birch Creek and his friend Teresa Rigby; daughter Tina and her husband Richard Klinginberg, of Idaho Falls; grandson Cole and his wife Whitney and daughter Ava Ann of Ammon; and grandson Heath and his wife Kimberly of American Falls. Betty said she was happy they all got to come for a visit as they don’t get to do that very often.
Former Dubois resident Leslie Leek, who now lives in Pocatello, passed through Dubois Aug. 16. She was traveling with her son Brin Durham and his son Dane. They were headed to visit her nephew Phil Frederiksen and other family members in Couer d’Alene. The group visited for a little while with Danette Frederiksen that day.
Local teacher Jolene Johnson went on a nine-day trip to Canada with her sister Nicole, her foreign exchange student from Sweden and friend Alisha Passey. They drove to Alberta and British Columbia where they visited sites in Kootenay National Park, Banff National Park, Jasper National Park and Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park. They got to go on a gondola ride over Lake Louise. They did a lot of hiking and they stayed at various campgrounds. One highlight was when a bear walked right through their campground one night. Jolene said that was right before bedtime. She said the trip was awesome and she hopes to go back to spend more time at the Writing-on-Stone park.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein is this week’s featured book at the Clark County Public Library. The movie version of the book it out now. Some people like to read the book before seeing the movie. For those who fall in that category, make sure to stop in at the local library and check it out. Library Director Brenda Laird said the book includes “race car driving, a fledgling romance that blooms into marriage, and a loyal wonder pet.”
Clark County Ambulance crew members recently took part in training to use new extrication equipment. The training was in Idaho Falls.
Jay Hoggan of Hamer is featured in an article in the Fall 2019 Range magazine. He is noted as being a well-known cowboy.
The annual Memorial Rodeo in Dubois is now set for Sept. 7 at the Thomas-Harn arena.
Happy Birthday today to Krista Ashcraft, Asher Finck, Madalene Gifford, Alex Humphries, Tammy Adkins, Andrew Gifford, Miguel Hernandez and Lorri Clark; Aug. 22 – Lazarus Schleiger, Dean Snodgrass, Jennifer Lopez and Dave Price; Aug. 23 – Gloria Perez and Velda Brace; Aug. 24 – Raechel Foster, Tate Tomlinson, Thomas Zweifel, Lacey May Tomlinson and Jack L. Martinez; Aug. 25 – Crew Allyn Cox, Kevin Doschades, Alberto Ruiz Jr., Laurie Hagenbarth and Jeannette Korrell; Aug. 26 – Jane Cuppy, Tenley Stewart, Ellen Laird, Alejandra Raya, Vicky Hernandez and Sky Sperl; Aug. 27 – Dyan Noer, Tanya Blunck, Tammy Jo Reardon, Andrew Rogers, Landon May, Lana Schwartz and Rome Misay.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Hernan and Martha Perez; Brion and De Egan; Aug. 22 – Bruce and Sarah Bovey; Aug. 23 – Phillip and Raelyn Wilding; Ken and Nichole Gifford; Aug. 24 – Jack and Rosa Martinez; Aug. 25 – Sam and Ashley Anderson; Dave and Annette Zweifel; Aug. 26 – Lonny and Kristy Barg.