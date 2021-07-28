Clark County Fair set for August 19-21

Clark County – The Clark County Fair is on its way! This year’s theme is “Something Old, Something New… Forever Red, White and Blue”. It will take place at the Community Center in Dubois August 19-21. Along with 4-H project displays, there will be several open class contests. People are encouraged to enter the photo contest with printed 5 x 7” photos. Another open class contest is for antiques. Then there will be the recently hand-made items contest. There will be cash prizes for first and second place winners. Entries for open class are to be entered on August 19 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. A variety of vendors will also be at the fair and if you would like to be one of those vendors, contact Laurie Small on or before July 30. The University of Idaho Ag Extension number is 208-374-5808.
4-H Horse Club leaders Bailey Downs and Jill Grover are looking forward to seeing how their students do at the upcoming fair. The club meets at the Thomas-Harn Arena in Dubois regularly to work with horses.
Pre-School/ Kindergarten teacher Jolene Johnson of Dubois had a great road trip this month around Idaho and Oregon. She visited family in Sandpoint, Idaho and then friends in LaGrande, OR. On her return trip to this corner of Idaho, she stopped to visit folks in Caldwell, Idaho.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois got to meet and eat with Michele VanBeek from Orange City, Iowa and Leslie Leek (Pocatello and Kilgore resident) on July 22. Michele and her husband Tim own the calcium mine at Lidy Hot Springs.
The annual Birch Creek campout started some six years ago. Because Birch Creek was Werner Schmidt’s favorite place to camp, he invited his family and friends to begin the annual gathering. He has now passed on, so his family and friends carry on the tradition. The Dave and Lisa Ward family help coordinate activities with the Schmidt family. Kay Bare of Terreton bakes her famous pies for the live auction. Many people donate other items for the auction. This year the group raised $6,000 to donate. Lisa Ward reported that $1,500 was given to each of these four groups: Mud Lake Museum, local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Mud Lake Senior Center and the Dubois veterans memorial project. She said that they had a “Werner Schmidt Memorial Poker Run” this year.
Shawna Williams of Dubois was glad to have two of her sons visit at her home last week. Jesse Williams from Washington state and Will Johnson of Twin Falls brought their families to visit Grandma Shawna and her mom Zetta Walker of Idaho Falls. Zetta will be 90 years old on August 11, so the family celebrated her milestone birthday early.
Dubois Community Baptist Church hosted the “Brains and Bibles” teacher Joel Willoughby on July 22. He and his family live in Ankeny, Iowa. His wife Beth Ann Javaux Willoughby is a cousin of Allene and Danette Frederiksen and Valeri Steigerwald. Beth and Joel have two sons, Roger and Isaiah. They also have a daughter named Valerie. The church group meeting started with food and then a round table type Holy Bible lesson. Joel is a teacher at Ankeny Christian Academy. He likes to discuss apologetics, worldviews, the Holy Bible and the Good News Gospel of Jesus Christ. He can also be seen on YouTube.
Clark County Search and Rescue members met on July 22 in Dubois. As part of their monthly meeting, officers of the Clark County Sheriff’s Officers made a walk-through of the two school buildings in our town. They wanted to familiarize themselves with the layout of both buildings before the beginning of the school year. Classes resume for CCSD students on August 26.
Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane Co-Operative is hosting their annual picnic on July 31 at West Jefferson High School’s park. There will be food and fun for families and other guests of members of our local co-operative. The event takes place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: July 28 — Lyndsey Lewis, Jocelyn Myers, Jason Christenson and Rawan Curray; July 29 – Kriss Williams, Amber Morgan Kidd and Nichole Nordstrom; July 30 – Mia Andrea Figueroa, Nicholas Martinez-Maldonado, Cache Thomas Quayle, Connie Bennett Barg and Dr. Tod Shenton; July 31 – Tyree Builder Laird, Adam Spencer King, Heather Laird Thomas and Richard Tomlinson; August 1 – Ryan Jesus Vazques, Jason Jesus Vazques, Emily Locascio, Hadley Marie Hoggan, Jaci Taylor (is 21!), Annette Egan and Laurie Super Small; August 2 – Kristie Laird, Taylor Weibe and Joaquin E. Gonzales; August 3 – Natalie J. Hawkins, Amber Gardner, Pamela Laird Hawk, Cheque Gonzales, Mary Edwards and Allie Rogers.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: July 28 — Cody and Kylee Bowen Smith; R.J. and Abby Kleweno; Greg and Lisa Shenton; July 29 – Jarid and Rebeca Fitzwater Heiken; July 31 – T.J. and Loni Fitzwater Williams; Rob and Kristie Laird; Dr. Tod and Dr. Tod and Dr. Carolyn Shenton; August 1 – Travis and Sabrina Burton; August 2 – Kordale and Abby Grover Harris; August 3 – Tyson and Maggie May Taylor; Cory and Sara Fisher; John and Barbara Dallas Kidd; John and Teresa Danks.
Meetings in Dubois coming up include the City of Dubois on August 4 at 7pm. Clark County Commissioners meet all day on August 9. Clark County School Dist. # 161 Board of Trustees meet on Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Continue sharing the news items with Danette Frederiksen. Calls, message texts and/or voicemails are welcome to 208-221-5380.