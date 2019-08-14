Clark County Fair this week

CLARK COUNTY — It’s still road construction season. Repairing local roads is a big job, especially after the flooding that occurred last spring. Clark County Road and Bridge crew is working hard on the repairs. Road and Bridge Foreman Darrin May said they are putting 30,000 yards of pit run gravel on the Kilgore Road. Funding for the project came from an emergency relief grant of $405,000 the county received. The road work is being done between Spring Creek and Antelope Flats. Kilgore Road in that area will be re-routed during the daytime now until the project is complete. The alternate route takes drivers across Antelope Road into Kilgore.
A watercraft check station at the Dubois rest area is open May until September. This is the third summer the station has been open. Motorists hauling any kind of watercraft are required to stop there. The check station is open every day from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Two people are on duty for each seven and one-half hour shift. They check for zebra mussels and other invasive species on the watercrafts. There is a boat wash there in case it is needed to clean any contaminated watercraft. It is a state program that is in cooperation with Clark County and the City of Dubois. Michelle Ames is the supervisor this year. She has a crew of seven who work at the check stop. Those employees are Dulce Chavez, Kerri Ellis, Oscar Mendoza, Marisol Perez, Hallie Shenton, Paige Shenton and Kathy Stone. There have been 30 boats some days and fewer on other days. Weekends are usually busier than the other days of the week.
Clark County Treasurer Lana Barg Schwartz attended the annual Idaho Association of Counties Treasurers’ conference in Ketchum. The conference was held Aug. 4 through 7.
Sheriff Bart May attended a luncheon meeting in Lima, Mont. Aug. 9. It was a winter preparation meeting with the Idaho Transportation Department and the Montana Department of Transportation. Clark County’s local sheriff’s department and road crews work closely with the Montana departments as the north end of Clark County borders the state of Montana.
The Spencer City Council held their annual budget hearing Aug. 9. Lyle Holden is the mayor of Spencer. City council members are Ramon Martinez, Treva May, Sandy McClure and Roger Whitmill. City Clerk is Darlene Bitsoi.
Susan Elder of Valley City, Kan. was hiking in the Targhee National Forest on the Continental Divide (coordinates of her location were N44.557350 and W111.688301). She was injured and assistance was requested Aug. 8. Clark County Search and Rescue sent up a plane, two people on horses, and two on motorcycles. Rescue workers found her and wrapped her injured ankle. Elder was transported out of the forest on a motorcycle. Sheriff Bart May reported that once Elder arrived at the ambulance, she refused treatment. She was then transported to Mack’s Inn.
Aldo Acosta and Gaby Hernandez, Clark County High School students, attended the Hispanic Youth Symposium in Boise Aug. 3 and 4. Boise State University was the host. The symposium has been going on for over 20 years. Students who are going to be seniors in high school are the attendees. Events there include college admissions counseling, workshops on various topics, networking, scholarship awards, art exhibit, talent show and a dance party. Gaby said it was a really good time and she learned a lot about how important it is to attend college.
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois had a visit from John’s mom Darlene Clements of Archer. She took the couple to lunch at the Wild Hare Café and visited for the day.
Alvino and Angie Calzadias-Ruiz Witchar of Dubois and family traveled to Mexico for Angie’s grandmother’s 90th birthday celebration. The group spent time also in El Paso, Texas. At the end of their trip they attended a wedding in Salt Lake City.
Tyree Laird of Dubois recently celebrated his 21st birthday with family and friends. He has been attending Boise State University. He is studying construction management.
Clark County School Superintendent Paula Gordon said there will now be full-day kindergarten.
Dubois Community Baptist Church will celebrate the 30th birthday of Lazarus Sleiger Aug. 18. All are welcome to the 10 a.m. service and the party afterward that day.
Seminary classes at Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Sept. 3.
A wedding reception was held for Abby (Grover) and Kordale Harris at the home of her parents, Randy and Jill Grover, on Aug. 10. The couple was married in the Payson, Utah Temple Aug. 2.
Payton Shenton of Dubois returned from his mission in California earlier this month. He reported on his mission at the Beaver Creek Ward Aug. 11. Many family members were there to welcome him home. Before the Sunday service, the Shenton family spent time camping above Spencer at Stoddard Creek.
The 2019 Clark County Fair takes place this week. It will include continued celebrations of the county’s centennial. Bonnie Stoddard will be at the fair in the Dubois Community Center Aug. 17 with her book of Clark County history. There will also be collector coins available.
Schedule of Events for the fair includes entering of old photos, boots, hats, other antiques and handmade items 9 a.m. until noon Aug. 15. Judging of 4-H projects will take place then. At 6 p.m. Aug. 15 will be the livestock show and judging along with a round robin after the show. Aug. 16 there will be 4-H project demonstrations in the community building and in the livestock barn. The fair will be open to the public that day from 2 until 5 p.m. There will be a candy guessing contest and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. From 5 until 6 that evening there will be dinner available. At 7 p.m. it will be the market animal sale in the livestock barn. On Aug. 17 the fair will be open to the public 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Voting for favorite open class contest items will take place during the day until 3 p.m. There will be authentic Mexican food served for lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Outside there will be Idaho Fun Jumps slide, obstacle course, and jump house from noon until 8 p.m. There will be team branding at 1 p.m. at the Thomas-Harn Rodeo Arena. There will be a mechanical bull to ride outside at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., dinner will be served by the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative. Fair contest entries can be picked up between 4 and 5 p.m. A booklet with fair information was mailed out last week. Please contact Laurie Small at the 4-H office for more information.
Mud Lake Telephone invites everyone to their annual Summer Picnic. It will be held at the Waring City Park in Dubois 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. It is free and everyone is welcome. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. There will be cowboy poetry, a mechanical bull, a jump house and other outdoor activities during the event.
Attention animal lovers, the featured book at the Clark County Public Library this week is “Still Life with Elephants” by Judy Reene Singer. She has a background in horse training. The book is a fictional tale set in the country of Zimbabwe. The main character goes there to rescue an injured elephant. It comes as no surprise that the character learns that in order to help rescue others, she herself needs emotionally rescued. Brenda Laird, the Public Library Director, said, “This is an emotionally charged book that I think many people can enjoy.”
Happy Birthday today to Don Burtenshaw, Cooper Sperl and Britney Christenson; Aug. 15 – Ann White, Dakota Billman, Tony Milner, Sierra Bovey, Joshua Christenson and Kruz Misay; Aug. 16 – Angel Garcia, Blair Stoddard, Aleny Rodriguez, Travis Lufkin and Whitney Wagoner; Aug. 17 – Rosa Mendoza and Mary Frances Small; Aug. 18 – Kathy Wagoner, Stacy Gust, Brandon Grover and Jordon King; Aug. 19 – Jencee Reardon, Emma Gardner, Janessa VenHagen, Merelin Miles, Brett Shenton and Javier Figueroa; Aug. 20 – Braden Manning, Graciela Gonzales, Brandon Goodsell, Lori Bowen and Anna Rogers.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Hoke and Heather Morton; Aug. 15 – Steve and Sally Hinckley; Shane and Amy Mickelsen; Aug. 16 – Bill and Ashley Snodgrass; Dallon and Chloe Holden; John and Kaydee Maher; Rusty and Michelle Stewart; Mike and Jerry Pfenninger; Aug. 17 – Russ and Stacy Roedel; Aug. 18 – Jack and Sharon Caldwell; John and Linda Toler; Aug. 19 – David and Kaylee Milner.