Clark County fall semester honor roll

The Clark County Junior and Senior High School honor rolls.
Seniors
Honors — Jonathan Hawker
High Honors — Andrea acosta Martinez, Ellie Shifflett, Scottlynn Tavenner, Lyndsey Lewis, Anthany Raya
Juniors
Honors — Emma Rangel, Rebecca Aguilar
High Honors — Lexie Irick
Sophomores
High Honors - Jaime Perez, Ashley Resendiz, Ameyalli Ruiz Paz
Freshmen
Honors — Aidee Arriaga, Eric Barrientos-Hernandez
High Honors — Hunter Stevens
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.