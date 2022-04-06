Clark County fall semester honor roll

The Clark County Junior and Senior High School honor rolls.

Seniors

Honors — Jonathan Hawker

High Honors — Andrea acosta Martinez, Ellie Shifflett, Scottlynn Tavenner, Lyndsey Lewis, Anthany Raya

Juniors

Honors — Emma Rangel, Rebecca Aguilar

High Honors — Lexie Irick

Sophomores

High Honors - Jaime Perez, Ashley Resendiz, Ameyalli Ruiz Paz

Freshmen

Honors — Aidee Arriaga, Eric Barrientos-Hernandez

High Honors — Hunter Stevens

Tags

Recommended for you